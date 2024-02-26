PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2024 Senators Alan, Pia decry PH delegation's 'pro-tobacco' stance While the rest of the world is taking steps to curb smoking, the Philippines seems to be running in the other direction. "The reality is that the Philippines, at this point in time, both with the law and with the representations made, is pro-tobacco," Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said in a recent Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the country's receipt of its fifth "Dirty Ashtray" award. The independent senator made the observation as Senator Pia Cayetano, who is the first woman to chair the powerful committee, questioned the intention of the Philippine delegation that attended the 10th session of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). Senator Pia said the Dirty Ashtray award was given to the Philippines due to the delegation's "delaying tactics" in implementing Articles 9 and 10 of the FCTC which would mandate full product disclosure and testing measures on tobacco. The delegation, whose members included tobacco industry players, "pretended" to represent the tobacco farmers but were actually "muddling the purpose for why we are participating in this conference." "Kung farmers ang gusto mo proteksyonan, bakit mo pinipigilan y'ung mga Articles (9 and 10) tungkol sa testing at measuring (ng tobacco products)?" she said. Senator Alan highlighted the tobacco industry's history of obscuring facts and withholding information on tobacco's harmful effects, which he said ultimately contribute to rising tobacco use especially among the youth. Highlighting the dangers of smoking, Senator Alan said the country needs to be consistent in its stand against tobacco. "The problem for me is when we present ourselves as anti-tobacco, but we are pro-tobacco," he said. Senator Alan also pointed out that the country's tobacco industry benefits only the capitalists and leaves the farmers with a small fraction of the industry's P160 billion annual earnings. "Let's not say we are protecting the farmers here, kasi the farmers only get P1 billion, kulang pa 'yon," he said. "I would like us to have a policy that will help farmers, help those who will be affected in the industry, and the young people," he added. Senador Alan at Pia, tinuligsa ang 'pro-tobacco' position ng delegasyon ng Pilipinas Habang ang ibang bahagi ng mundo ay gumagawa ng mga hakbang upang pigilan ang paninigarilyo, ang Pilipinas ay tila tumatakbo sa kabilang direksyon. "The reality is that the Philippines, at this point in time, both with the law and with the representations made, is pro-tobacco," wika ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa isang pandinig kamakailan ng Blue Ribbon Committee ukol sa pagtanggap ng bansa ng "Dirty Ashtray" Award sa ikalimang pagkakataon. Ito ang ang obserbasyon ng independent senator dahil kwinestiyon ni Senador Pia Cayetano, na siyang unang babaeng namuno sa komite, ang intensyon ng delegasyon ng Pilipinas na dumalo sa 10th session ng World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). Ayon kay Senador Pia, ang "Dirty Ashtray" Award ay binigay sa Pilipinas dahil sa "delaying tactics" ng bansa sa pagpapatupad ng Articles 9 at 10 ng FCTC na nagmamandato product disclosure at testing measures sa tabako. Giit pa niya, ang mga miyembro ng delegasyon ay kinabibilangan ng mga tobacco industry players na "nagkukunwari" lamang na kumakatawan sa mga magsasaka ng tabako. Sa totoo lang, aniya, ginulo lang nila ang layunin ng pakikilahok ng bansa sa kumperensya. "Kung farmers ang gusto mo proteksyonan, bakit mo pinipigilan y'ung mga Articles (9 at 10) tungkol sa testing at measuring (ng produktong tabako) ?" saad ni Senador Pia. Binigyang-diin ni Senador Alan ang kasaysayan ng industriya ng tabako sa pagkubli ng katotohanan at pagpigil ng impormasyon sa mga mapaminsalang epekto ng nito, na siyang dahilan sa pagtaas ng paggamit ng tabako lalo na ng mga kabataan. Isinaad din ng senador na hindi dapat nagbabago ang paninindigan ng bansa laban sa tabako. "The problem for me is when we present ourselves as anti-tobacco, but we are pro-tobacco," aniya. Ipinunto rin ni Senador Alan na ang industriya ng tabako sa bansa ay nakikinabang lamang sa mga kapitalista at iniiwan sa mga magsasaka ang maliit na bahagi ng P160 bilyong taunang kita ng industriya. "Let's not say we are protecting the farmers here, kasi the farmers only get P1 billion, kulang pa 'yon," saad ni Senador Alan. "I would like us to have a policy that will help farmers, help those who will be affected in the industry, and the young people," dagdag niya.