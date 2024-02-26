Captive Power Generation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – ADC LLC, ArcelorMittal SA, Clarke Energy, etc.

Captive Power Generation Market

Captive Power Generation Market Size Expected to Reach $823.1 Billion by 2030

Industrialization, tech advances in renewables, and rising energy costs drive opportunities in the Captive Power Generation market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES,, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly growing demand for power to run power-consuming manufacturing industries across developing and developed countries is one of the major factors fueling the demand for the Captive power generation market. The surge in industrialization and urbanization across the developing countries and the shift in the movement of individuals from the rural to urban areas led to the rise in the construction sector which had a positive impact on the power-consuming industries such as cement manufacturing industries, iron & steel manufacturing industry, and other chemical industries have led to the development of captive power generation market. The global captive power generation market was valued at $494.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $823.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

A captive power generation plant, also known as a self-generating plant, is a facility that produces electricity used and managed by industrial or commercial energy consumers for their energy consumption. It can operate off-grid or can be connected to the grid to trade in excess electricity. Capacity power plants are commonly used by energy-intensive industries where the continuity and quality of the power supply is crucial, such as aluminum smelters, steel mills, chemical plants, and other factories. Solar PV innovation and investment will significantly reduce costs and enable less energy-intensive industries to economically disconnect from the grid by combining solar power with an electricity generator or cogeneration unit with a battery system.

Residential and commercial construction projects are on the rise in developing countries, and developed countries have a significant impact on stationary power generation. An increase in infrastructure activities will escalate the demand for steel and cement. The growing demand for these raw materials for infrastructure development will drive the demand for captive power generation to meet the needs of the growing construction market trends. Rapid innovation in renewable energy sources and government regulation to go zero carbon by 2050 are the key drivers of capital investment in solar, tidal, and wind. However, continuous fluctuations in the prices of crude oil and the political impact on the export of crude oil and related petroleum products hamper the growth of the captive power generation market.

The global captive power generation market is segmented into technology type, fuel type, ownership, end use, and region.

Depending on the technology type, the market is categorized into heat exchangers, turbines, gas engines, transformers, and others. In terms of value, the gas engines segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. Based on fuel type, the global captive power generation market is categorized into diesel, gas, coal, and others. In terms of value, the coal segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Captive Power Generation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

ADC LLC

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Clarke Energy

General Electric Company

Hindalco

Kohler Co.

PBS Group

Reliance Industries

Siemens

Wartsila

By ownership type, the market is bifurcated into single and multiple. In terms of value, multiple segments accounted for the largest share in 2020. The end uses of the captive power generation market include residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region.

In addition to the abovementioned companies, Bharat Heavy Electrical, Doosan Corporation, Essar Steel, Thermax, and NALCO India are competing for the share of the market through product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and expanding production capabilities to meet the future demand for the captive power generation in the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By Technology type, the gas engine segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By Fuel Type, the coal segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By ownership, the multiple ownership segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By End-use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest captive power generation market share in 2020.

