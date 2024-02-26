Andrea Regal of Applied Universal Alchemy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Regal founded Applied Universal Alchemy based on the premise of “global evolution through personal evolution.” She says, “Every physical discomfort, be it in the body, in relationships, finances, work or living situation, is a guidepost leading us to explore and discover our own unique truth on the path of spiritual development.” Regal explains it takes an immense amount of energy by one’s subconscious defense system to suppress distressful feelings. Through her work, clients learn to free this energy and allow for the release and relief of physical maladies, emotional anguish, mental confusion, unhealthy relationships and constant struggle.

Her formal education in clinical psychology and sociology, combined with holistic healing and spiritual studies from an early age, ultimately led to her private practice integrating somatic psychology, Barbara Brennan Energy Medicine, Healing Touch, Metaphysics, Shamanism, Sacred Geometry, Quantum healing, Jungian Transpersonal model and Spiritual Law, as well as many other universal energetics required for deep multidimensional transformation. Each session is individually tailored so that clients organically reintegrate dissociated pieces of their Essence experiencing definitive and permanent change of both inner and outer conditions in a relatively short period of time.

Andrea offers “Psychoalchemy” sessions, an energy field interface with the higher consciousness of the body through nonlinear models of healing allowing for shifts on physical, mental and emotional levels. facilitating personal transformation, wherein clients experience and receive guidance from a wider spiritual perspective that they can apply in daily life.

“Alchemical Transmutation Immersion” Sessions incorporate eclectic modalities of psychoenergetics to reveal the deeper ‘knowing’ within the psyche, transforming the body and energy field to create a radical shift in one’s perspective of reality. This expanded awareness enables new ways of relating to yourself, others, the planet and beyond. From this awakened consciousness comes alignment with one’s Soul Purpose, increased Life Force and connection to the multidimensionality within and around us.

In keeping with her philosophy of bringing the sacred into the mundane, she has shared and taught how Young Living therapeutic grade essential oils can be messengers and helpers developing each person’s natural intuitive abilities in cooperation with the wisdom inherent in trees and plants.

Andrea is passionate about educating and empowering people to feel, know and understand their energy field and how it reflects their soul’s purpose, through the monthly group program “Applied Alchemy Crucible” where the knowledge and experiences of each member, humanly and beyond, alchemically combine for exponential power to alter individual patterns which automatically advances the Evolutionary process of Humanity.

She says, “We are the universe—our very bodies are made of the fundamental material building blocks of the universe. The exploration of which is an alchemical process wherein the lead, issues and challenges of life, can be transformed into gold— living fearlessly, fully expressed!”

Learn more about Andrea and her scope of work by listening to her show and visiting her stunning new website.

Close Up Radio Will Feature Andrea Regal of Applied Universal Alchemy In an Interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wed, Jan 28th at 3:00pm Eastern

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

To learn more visit https://www.applieduniversalalchemy.com/