U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously By 2026

U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy market 123

The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rise in demand for renewable sources of energy.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market size accounted for revenue of $1,811.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $2,894.0 million by 2026. The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market is growing due to surge in demand for renewable sources of energy in these regions, as well as increase in investment by governments to enhance energy production. Further, regulation implemented to reduce carbon content are further anticipated to boost the overall growth of the market. However, high costs associated with plant installation and infrastructure of expensive components are expected to hamper the overall market growth.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06612

U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market trends such as rapid urbanization and upsurge in the production of various renewable energy sources including biomass and other are expected to boost the growth of the market. The incineration segment was valued at $859.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,380.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. The incineration segment accounted for around half of the thermal technology segment in 2018, owing to the perennial modifications in the market and efficient techniques & process, which are in high demand across the globe. Thus, increase in requirement of high-tech waste-to-energy conversion methods fuels the in U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market growth.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a5247dbdb137c4eb355c7f5f4ee8fcd6

Waste-to-energy is one of the most effective and robust alternative source of energy, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions and thus replace the use of fossil fuels. Using waste as a combustion substance is expected to reduce landfill volumes by more than 90%. For every ton of waste burned, one ton of CO2 emission is reduced, which further helps in eliminating methane, which could be leaked with landfill disposal. This factor is anticipated to increase the demand for U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market.

U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market Report Highlights

By Technology

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biochemical

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06612

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Covanta Holding Corporation

Waste Management, Inc.

Bluefire Renewables

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Plasco Energy Group, Inc.

John Wood Group Plc

Ener-Core, Inc.

Xcel Energy, Inc.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By type of technology, the biochemical segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to maintain the same pace.

By country, the U.S. was the largest revenue contributor of the waste-to-energy market in 2018

Canada waste-to-energy market is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2026 owing to rise in energy demand and reduction in dependence on fossil fuels.