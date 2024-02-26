Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2023-2028

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency refers to a genetic disorder due to which the body does not produce sufficient AAT protein.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment focuses on managing symptoms and complications arising from a lack of the alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, an essential element for protecting lung tissues from enzymes that can cause inflammation. The deficiency can lead to serious respiratory and liver conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and liver cirrhosis. Treatment methods primarily involve augmentation therapy, which involves intravenous infusions of the alpha-1 antitrypsin protein derived from plasma donors. Besides this, treatments may include bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and, in severe cases, lung transplantation. This highly specialized therapeutic domain targets a patient population with specific and often chronic medical needs. As the understanding of the condition deepens, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatments are becoming more refined, creating significant demand within the global healthcare sector.

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, exacerbated by alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Additionally, with rising awareness and improved diagnostic procedures, more cases are being accurately identified, thus strengthening the need for effective treatments. In line with this, advancements in biotechnology are contributing to the development of more targeted and efficient therapies, fueling market growth. Furthermore, healthcare policies are becoming increasingly supportive of orphan drug development, offering incentives that make these specialized treatments more commercially viable, thereby propelling market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Inhalation

Oral



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AstraZeneca PLC

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols S.A.

Kamada Ltd.

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

