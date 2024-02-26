Plasterboard Market Is Hottest Trends in 2024: Saint Gobain, USG, ETEX Group
Plasterboard Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
Plasterboard Market will witness a 5.7% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research study released on the Global Plasterboard Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Plasterboard market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
The global Plasterboard market size is expanding at robust growth of 5.7%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 26.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 46.3 Billion by 2029.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Saint Gobain (France), USG Corporation (United States), ETEX Group (Belgium), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (United States), Knauf Group (Germany), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), Gypsum Management & Supply (United States), The Holcim Group (Switzerland), Georgia-Pacific LLC (United States), National gypsum company (United States), Mada Gypsum (Saudi Arabia), Beijing New Building Materials PLC (China), Gypsemna Company (United Arab Emirates), Siniat Ltd (Belgium), Ayhaco Gypsum Products (United Arab Emirates).
Definition:
Plasterboard, also known as drywall or gypsum board, is a construction material widely used for interior walls and ceilings.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Residential, Non-residential], Product Types [Damp-Proof Plasterboard, Fire-Resistant Plasterboard, Impact-Resistant Plasterboard, Insulated Plasterboard, Moisture-Resistant Plasterboard, Sound-Insulated Plasterboard, Standard Plasterboard, Thermal Plasterboard] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials.
Market Drivers:
Surge in construction activities globally, especially in residential and commercial sectors.
Market Opportunities:
Innovations in plasterboard products, such as moisture-resistant and mold-resistant variants.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Plasterboard market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Plasterboard near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Plasterboard market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
