Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Exploring Future Growth 2021 - 2030

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Size Expected to reach $84.2 Million by 2030

High electricity costs, emissions-free operation, and reduced reliance on foreign oil fuel growth in Rooftop Solar PV systems. Also, ideal for off-grid areas, offering market expansion potential.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof solar PV systems give out electrical energy generation alternatives, which help to fulfill a building's energy demands, or supply electrical power within a current distribution network. A rooftop solar photovoltaic arrangement is a photovoltaic system that locates application in the generation of electrical energy from the solar panel set up on the rooftop of an industrial or residential building. The market demand is propelled by different policies and efforts carried out by the federal government for the installation of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic setups across the globe. Solar photovoltaic installations can share a particular portion of the increasing demand for electrical energy owing to an increase in automation, growth in industrialization in addition rise in the living requirements of the people. The rooftop solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market size was valued at $45.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $84.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

For analysis, the rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation market analysis is segmented into deployment, technology, grid type end-use, and region. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into Thin Film and Crystalline Silicon, and crystalline silicon is further classified into monocrystalline and multicrystalline. Based on grid type, it is classified into Off-grid and grid-connected and grid-connected is further bifurcated into centralized and decentralized. The end use covered in the study includes residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities across various industries and electrical utilities, which decreased the demand for electricity from these consumers. Regardless of this strength, renewables’ growth is anticipated to decrease. The globe is set to include 67 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity. This decrease reflects delays in construction due to supply chain disturbances, lockdown actions, and also social distancing guidelines, along with emerging financing obstacles. According to the International Energy Agency forecast, utility-scale solar PV projects are expected to rebound as most of the projects are already financed and under construction. However, setups of rooftop solar PV for companies and homes might continue to be disrupted in the medium term without strong government assistance.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐜 (𝐏𝐕) 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd

First Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Solar World Ag

Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd.

Trina Solar Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By deployment, the ground-mounted segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By technology, the crystalline silicon segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By grid type, the grid-connected segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By end use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

