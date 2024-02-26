Heat Exchanger Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – Ala Laval, Danfoss A/S, Thermofin Gmbh, Xylem, etc.

Heat Exchanger Market

Heat Exchanger Market Expected to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heat exchangers are devices designed to transfer heat between two or more fluids that is liquids, vapours, or gases of different temperatures. Depending on the type of heat exchanger employed, the heat transferring process can be gas-to-gas, liquid-to-gas, or liquid-to-liquid and occur through a solid separator, which prevents the mixing of fluids or direct fluid contact. Other design characteristics, including construction materials and components, heat transfer mechanisms, and flow configurations, also help to classify and categorize the types of heat exchangers available. In addition, a diverse selection of these heat-exchanging devices is designed and manufactured for use in both, heating and cooling processes applications across a wide range of industries. The global heat exchanger market size was valued at $16.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Heat exchangers help control fluid temperatures in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical processing for pasteurization, sterilization, clean-in-place, and other hygienic operations. In addition, ingredients in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are mixed at specific temperatures to ensure safe use and product quality by heat exchangers. However, the rise in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical, and petrochemical industries across the globe is expected to act as a major driving factor for the growth of the heat exchanger market.

The heat exchanger industry is segmented based on type, end-user industry, material of construction, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into shell and tube, plate and frame, air-cooled, microchannel heat exchanger, and others. Based on the end-user industry, it is divided into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverages, power generation, and others. Based on the material of construction, it is classified into carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. The other segment further includes nickel alloys, titanium, copper, and molybdenum. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Heat Exchanger industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Accessen Group

Ala Laval

API Heat Transfer

Chart Industries.

Danfoss A/S

Hisaka Works. Ltd.

Exchanger Industries Limited

Koch Industries, Inc.

Thermofin Gmbh

Xylem.

The global heat exchanger market is analyzed and estimated by the impacts of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes a study of the market concerning the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the heat exchanger market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the shell and tube segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Based on the end-user industry, the chemical segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Based on the material of construction, the stainless-steel segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- Based on region, the LAMEA region registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

