Open Banking Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Open Banking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $75.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the open banking market size is predicted to reach $75.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%.

The growth in the open banking market is due to the surge in the use of online platforms for making payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest open banking market share. Major players in the open banking market include Banco Santander S.A, BBVA SA, Credit Agricole, HSBC Bank plc., Citigroup, Capital One, NatWest Group plc., DBS Bank, Lloyds Banking Group.

Open Banking Market Segments

• By Service Type: Transactional Services, Communicative, Informative Services

• By Distribution Channel: Bank Channels, App Market, Distributors, Aggregators

• By Financial Services: Bank And Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

• By Geography: The global open banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Open banking is a banking practice in which third-party financial service providers can use application programming interfaces (APIs) to gain access to consumer banking, transactions, and other data from banks and NBFCs. These APIs deliver a secure way to share financial information between two parties and make it easier for consumers to compare the details of current accounts and other banking services. Open banking unites banks, third parties, and technology providers, allowing them to exchange data easily and securely for the benefit of their consumers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Open Banking Market Characteristics

3. Open Banking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Open Banking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Open Banking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Open Banking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Open Banking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

