Neobanking Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Neobanking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The neobanking market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $836.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neobanking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the neobanking market size is predicted to reach $836.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5%.

The growth in the neobanking market is due to the growing demand for digitalization among banking institutions. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest neobanking market share. Major players in the neobanking market include Wells Fargo & Company, U.S. Bancorp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Webank Inc., Nubank, Chime Financial Inc., SoFi Technologies Inc.

Neobanking Market Segments

• By Account Type: Business Account, Savings Account

• By Service: Mobile Banking, Payments And Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, Loans, Other Services

• By Application: Enterprises, Personal, Other Application

• By Geography: The global neobanking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The neobanking refer to digital banks with no physical locations that provide a broad range of financial services to target tech-savvy clients primarily. Neobanking offers services including payments, debit cards, money transfers, lending, and more that are mostly digital and mobile in nature.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Neobanking Market Characteristics

3. Neobanking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Neobanking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Neobanking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Neobanking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Neobanking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

