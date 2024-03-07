Natural Stone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Natural Stone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Natural Stone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The natural stone market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Natural Stone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the natural stone market size is predicted to reach $35.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.

The growth in the natural stone market is due to the increase in the number of constructions projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest natural stone market share. Major players in the natural stone market include Granite Canada Incorporated, MSI Stone Group Incorporated, Granitestone Incorporated, Cosentino Sociedad Anónima Unipersonal.

Natural Stone Market Segments
• By Type: Marble, Granite, Limestone, Other Types
• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation
• By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel
• By Application: Flooring, Memorial Arts, Wall Cladding, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global natural stone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Natural stone is an organic rock that is mined (quarried) from the earth’s surface and is hard and strong enough to be used for building or decorative purposes. Silica is the primary mineral component of natural stone.

