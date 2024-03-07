Global On-Road Motorcycles Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the on-road motorcycles market size is predicted to reach $105.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.
The growth in the on-road motorcycles market is due to the rising number of motorbike sports users. North America region is expected to hold the largest on-road motorcycles market share. Major players in the on-road motorcycles market include Harley-Davidson Incorporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding SpA, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
On-Road Motorcycles Market Segments
• By Type: Sports Bikes, Cruiser Motorcycles, Touring Motorcycles, Standard Motorcycles
• By Application: Personal, Commercial
• By End User: Offline, Online
• By Geography: The global on-road motorcycles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
On-road motorcycles refer to on-road vehicles that are built with fiber and metallic frames with an engine and various mechanical and electronic components and are also known as street motorcycles. The on-road motorcycles are used to ride on paved roads and highways for everyday use.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. On-Road Motorcycles Market Characteristics
3. On-Road Motorcycles Market Trends And Strategies
4. On-Road Motorcycles Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. On-Road Motorcycles Market Size And Growth
……
27. On-Road Motorcycles Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. On-Road Motorcycles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
