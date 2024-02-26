[Promoting Internationalisation of MICE on “1+4” Industries] The “2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2024MIECF) is Launched at the End of March

MACAU, February 26 - The “2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2024MIECF) will be held from 28 to 30 March 2024 with significant upgrades in multiple areas. A host of professional international forums will be organised, and high-profile guests will be invited to share their insights on trendy environmental protection topics, including ESG (environmental, social and governance), green finance, carbon neutrality and green transformation. Meanwhile, the “Green Transformation Service Counter” will be set up for the first time to help enterprises stay on top of future ESG trends and thus make early deployment for upgrades and transformation. Environmental protection products and services across multiple sectors will be displayed. The “Green Smart Industries Exhibition Area” will also make its debut, accompanied by the “Green Matching Area”, the “Green Public Day” and exchange activities to advance green and sustainable development in line with the country’s “dual carbon” goals and the key environmental protection policies enacted by the Macao SAR Government, including the Long-term Decarbonisation Strategy of Macao.

The 2024MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It is co-organised by the governments of the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region (PPRD) and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA). Under the theme of “Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation”, this event will serve as the third professional forum and exhibition held in succession on “carbon neutrality”. MIECF was launched in 2008 as a professional forum and exhibition and was accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) in 2011. It is committed to further facilitating the international exchange and co-operation on environmental protection between governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and investors.

High-profile guests will be invited to the Green Forum to explore green development paths together

As a regional platform for effective exchanges in environmental protection, the 2024MIECF will keep the sector abreast of the latest trends and the future landscape while boosting green exchanges and co-operation. The two-day “Green Forum” will consist of four thematic sessions, shedding light on an assortment of environmental protection topics, including ESG (environmental, social and governance), green finance, carbon neutrality and green transformation, where renowned experts in the industry will be invited to share new environmental protection technologies and application, and discuss green development paths.

The brand-new “Green Smart Industries Exhibition Area” will be set up to connect green technologies with the supply chain

The 2024MIECF covers over 10,000 square metres with five green exhibition areas. Among them, the “Green Smart Industries Exhibition Area” will be set up for the first time to showcase renewable energy technologies, energy-saving technologies, waste reduction and recycling technologies, green construction and environmental protection technologies, smart city solutions, green technological innovations and R&D projects, to inject new impetus to enterprises in their green transformation and development. In addition, by inviting GBA’s environmental protection industries and hosting forums, conferences and exchange activities, the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area” will be arranged to discuss how green and low-carbon development can facilitate GBA to accelerate its integration into the country’s overall development, in a bid to align to the country’s “dual carbon” goals and highlight GBA’s strategic positioning of serving the nation; therefore all can jointly explore paths for the green and high-quality development.

The “Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Pavilion”, the “Green and Low-carbon Project Zone”, and the “Green Mobility Zone” will be set up as professional international platforms for green exchanges and co-operation to provide cutting-edge environmental projection information.

To promote MIECF’s international and market-driven development

As an international green co-operation platform, the 2024MIECF will continue to connect international green businesses and trade resources, and expand domestic and overseas customer base. This edition will be joined by experts, scholars, and leaders from green enterprises and correlated industries in countries and regions of Asia, Europe, and America, including exhibitors from the “Belt and Road” countries, Portuguese-speaking Countries and ASEAN countries.

To further enhance MIECF’s value as a green platform, this edition will particularly introduce the “Green Partnership” Programme to encourage more enterprises to go green and low-carbon so as to gather green momentum and develop the green industry together. The three-day event will be held at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

For more information on the 2024MIECF, please contact the Event Manager by emailing to info@macaomiecf.com or on (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit its official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com or follow its official account on WeChat: MIECF.