Vicinity’s Software Defined Devices for 5G Advanced Private Networks at Mobile World Congress 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicinity Technologies Limited (Vicinity) is excited to announce that it will showcase a live demonstration of its latest 5G software-defined device at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26th to February 29th, 2024.



Vicinity offers a comprehensive and commercially ready software-defined radio solution that supports various telecommunications standards. The demonstration will feature a Vicinity 5G network connected to a software-defined device, highlighting its highly synchronized, reliable, ultra-low latency, and time-sensitive control capabilities for a moving robot.

The Vicinity software-defined devices are powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus application processor and the NXP Layerscape 9130 baseband processor. It complies with the 3GPP Release 19 redcap standard, supporting TDD, FDD, or HD-FDD modes, multiple frequency bands, multiple power ranges, and system bandwidths.

With their software-defined capabilities, Vicinity's 5G devices seamlessly integrate with any IoT application software embedded on the same device, enabling wireless connectivity and reducing costs. The software also supports the latest advanced communications features which are demanding, but generally not available in the public networks, such as 5G ultra-low latency, high reliability and time sensitive networking.

Vicinity is a leading 5G wireless technologies provider, dedicated to resolving the pain-points of wireless communication systems. "We are proud to introduce the world's first 5G software-defined devices, unlocking new possibilities in the era of 5G massive IoT," said Dr. Eric Tsang, CEO of Vicinity Technologies Limited. "Our solutions are comprehensive, commercially available, and highly competitive."

Vicinity’s software defined devices will be showcased at Booth #7A9, located in Hall 7 at Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion. Interested parties can contact Vicinity (event@vicinitysys.com) to schedule physical meetings.

About Vicinity

Vicinity Technologies Limited ("Vicinity") is a wireless communication products and technologies provider based in Bristol, United Kingdom. Vicinity has full R&D capabilities for designing, developing, verifying, and deploying 5G infrastructure and networking solutions. The team comprises experts with over 20 years of experience in wireless communication product development. Vicinity has a proven track record of providing quick-to-market design win solutions. Vicinity's products and systems have been deployed in real operator networks and can be customized for various purposes in private networks. To learn more about Vicinity, please visit https://www.vicinitysys.com.

Contact: victor@vicinitysys.com