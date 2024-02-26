Việt Nam attends Raisina Dialogue 2024 in India

VIETNAM, February 26 -

NEW DELHI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt has recently attended the 9th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, where he highlighted multilateral cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

It is hosted annually by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

Themed "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create," this year’s event took place on February 22 and 23, bringing together 2,500 delegates, including many leaders, senior officials, researchers and scholars from more than 100 countries in and outside the region.

Addressing a session titled “Desecuritising Development: Resilience in the Indo-Pacific,” Viet pointed to ongoing “hot spots” and conflicts in the region and the world, along with non-traditional security challenges, complex developments in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and severe climate change, and unsustainable use of natural resources in the Mekong sub-region, which have posed challenges to sustainable development and efforts to maintain long-term peace and stability in the region.

The context presents a message that the Indo-Pacific is not only an area of strategic competition between superpowers but also a place where countries strive for multilateral cooperation for peace and stability, and join hands to settle common challenges, he stressed.

Việt Nam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are committed to building the message by creating a resilient and comprehensive community network, where every country can grow in peace, stability and sustainable development, while promoting the importance of multilateral cooperation, constructive dialogue and prosperity for all, the official stressed.

The Raisina Dialogue 2024 further focused on initiatives of the Group of 20 (G20) where India held the 2023 Presidency, and looked into security and economic challenges worldwide.

The participants shared the view on the significance of cooperation, dialogue, trust building and respect for international law and multilateralism, including the acceleration of United Nations reform.

Within the framework of the dialogue, Việt had bilateral meetings with Polish Secretary of State Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino, and Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence of Australia Andrew Shearer.

At the meetings, they touched upon bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. — VNS