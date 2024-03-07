P2P Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “P2P Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the p2p payment market size is predicted to reach $6.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the p2p payment market is due to the increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest p2p payment market share. Major players in the p2p payment market include Apple Inc., Alibaba Group, PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., Square Inc., Block Inc., Stripe Inc., Global Payments Inc., FIS Global Inc.

P2P Payment Market Segments

• By Transaction Mode: Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS or Direct Carrier Billing, Other Transaction Modes

• By Payment Type: Remote, Proximity

• By Application: Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality and Transportation, Other Applications

• By End User: Personal, Business

• By Geography: The global p2p payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment is a mechanism through which users can transfer funds from their bank account to another individual's account via a digital medium, i.e., the internet or a mobile device. Payments are categorized based on transfer, i.e., to an account within the bank or outside the bank. The P2P payment is used to send and receive money from mobile devices through a linked bank account or card.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. P2P Payment Market Characteristics

3. P2P Payment Market Trends And Strategies

4. P2P Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. P2P Payment Market Size And Growth

……

27. P2P Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. P2P Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

