P2P Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

P2P Payment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033 ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “P2P Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the p2p payment market size is predicted to reach $6.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.

The growth in the p2p payment market is due to the increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest p2p payment market share. Major players in the p2p payment market include Apple Inc., Alibaba Group, PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., Square Inc., Block Inc., Stripe Inc., Global Payments Inc., FIS Global Inc.

P2P Payment Market Segments
• By Transaction Mode: Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS or Direct Carrier Billing, Other Transaction Modes
• By Payment Type: Remote, Proximity
• By Application: Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality and Transportation, Other Applications
• By End User: Personal, Business
• By Geography: The global p2p payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7678&type=smp

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment is a mechanism through which users can transfer funds from their bank account to another individual's account via a digital medium, i.e., the internet or a mobile device. Payments are categorized based on transfer, i.e., to an account within the bank or outside the bank. The P2P payment is used to send and receive money from mobile devices through a linked bank account or card.

Read More On The P2P Payment Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/p2p-payment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. P2P Payment Market Characteristics
3. P2P Payment Market Trends And Strategies
4. P2P Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. P2P Payment Market Size And Growth
……
27. P2P Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. P2P Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-learning-global-market-report

Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-mapping-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

P2P Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Phosphate Rock Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Polished Concrete Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author