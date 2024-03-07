P2P Payment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports
The Business Research Company’s “P2P Payment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the p2p payment market size is predicted to reach $6.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.
The growth in the p2p payment market is due to the increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest p2p payment market share. Major players in the p2p payment market include Apple Inc., Alibaba Group, PayPal Holdings Inc., Fiserv Inc., Square Inc., Block Inc., Stripe Inc., Global Payments Inc., FIS Global Inc.
P2P Payment Market Segments
• By Transaction Mode: Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS or Direct Carrier Billing, Other Transaction Modes
• By Payment Type: Remote, Proximity
• By Application: Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality and Transportation, Other Applications
• By End User: Personal, Business
• By Geography: The global p2p payment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7678&type=smp
Peer-to-peer (P2P) payment is a mechanism through which users can transfer funds from their bank account to another individual's account via a digital medium, i.e., the internet or a mobile device. Payments are categorized based on transfer, i.e., to an account within the bank or outside the bank. The P2P payment is used to send and receive money from mobile devices through a linked bank account or card.
Read More On The P2P Payment Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/p2p-payment-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. P2P Payment Market Characteristics
3. P2P Payment Market Trends And Strategies
4. P2P Payment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. P2P Payment Market Size And Growth
……
27. P2P Payment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. P2P Payment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report
Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-learning-global-market-report
Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-mapping-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn