Verizon and KDDI partner to connect high-tech AFEELA electric vehicle from Sony Honda Mobility

What you need to know:

Verizon is the telematics and connectivity provider for the AFEELA brand's first mass-production electric vehicle in the United States, through a long-term partnership with Japanese-headquartered telecom operator KDDI.

AFEELA, a brand of Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), is the high-tech software-defined electric vehicle with highly advanced sensing technology, AI capabilities, and connected features.

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and KDDI today announced plans for a collaboration to bring cutting-edge connected car capabilities to the AFEELA brand's first mass-production electric vehicle in the United States.

This collaboration will enable cellular connectivity and advanced mobility features for the first AFEELA mass-produced electric vehicle in the United States, using Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks and KDDI’s Global Communications Platform to support Car Connectivity.

“AFEELA,” a new brand of Sony Honda Mobility, was announced at CES® 2023. AFEELA expresses an interactive relationship through which people ‘FEEL’ mobility as an intelligent entity and mobility ‘FEELs’ people and society using sensing and network IT technologies. The mass-produced model is scheduled to be launched in 2025, with deliveries starting in North America in the spring of 2026.

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) was established by Sony Group and Honda for the joint development and sale of high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) and the provision of services for mobility in September 2022. Under the purpose of "Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations,” SHM is paving the way for a new era of mobility as a Mobility Tech Company.

“Through our EV and services brand, AFEELA, we pursue mobility as a creative entertainment space, with hardware befitting a premium brand and AD/ADAS utilizing AI. To achieve this, consistent connectivity of vehicles to networks is crucial, and unprecedented high-throughput, low-latency wireless networking is essential. We are excited about the strong partnership between KDDI and Verizon toward delivering high-quality products and services for the connected car in the U.S.," said Kojiro Okabe, Director and Executive Vice President, Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

"We are thrilled to combine our Global Communications Platform with the power of the Verizon network to redefine the connected car market in the United States. We’re looking forward to the launch of connected services for new AFEELA vehicles beginning on first delivery,” said Satoshi Oishi, CEO KDDI America, Inc. “It is a great honor to contribute to a project that aims for a future where electric vehicles can be connected all over the world.”

“AFEELA vehicles exemplify the always-connected, software-defined, all-electric future of transportation, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them and KDDI on building that future in the U.S. on the Verizon network,” said TJ Fox, Senior Vice President, IIoT and Automotive, Verizon Business.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

matthew.conte@verizon.com

(917) 848-3040



Brian Vaughn

b.vaughn@kddia.com

(469) 855-8984