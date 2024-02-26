argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





February 26, 2024



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Fireside chat on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. Leerink Global Biopharma Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

Fireside chat on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. ET in Miami, FL. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.





Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors .

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, Israel, the EU, the UK, Canada and China. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram HYPERLINK "http://www.instagram.com/argenxglobal".

