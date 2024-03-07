Global Pallet Racking Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pallet racking market size is predicted to reach $18.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the pallet racking market is due to the increasing demand for warehouse space. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pallet racking market share. Major players in the pallet racking market include Mecalux SA, Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics, Jungheinrich AG, Montel Inc., Hannibal Industries Inc., Elite Storage Solutions Inc..

Pallet Racking Market Segments

• By System: Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking And Hybrid/Customized Racking

• By Frame Load Capacity: Up to 5 Ton, 5 to 10 Ton, Above 15 Ton

• By Racking System Type: Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking

• By End-User: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Electronics, Packaging, Building And Construction, Chemicals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global pallet racking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pallet racking refers to a single or multi-level storage system that allows for the high stacking of single objects or palletized cargo. These are composed of vertical upright frames and horizontal load beams designed specifically for the loads being stored. It is used for bulk storage of items in distribution facilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pallet Racking Market Characteristics

3. Pallet Racking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pallet Racking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pallet Racking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pallet Racking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pallet Racking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

