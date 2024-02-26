Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Worth $4.88 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Demand

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟎.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒.𝟖𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟒.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

GHN (Fast Delivery),

BEST Express Vietnam (BEST Inc.),

GHTK,

J&T Express (Vietnam),

Kerry Express (Vietnam),

Nasco Logistics JSC,

Nhat Tin Logistics,

Nin Sing Logistics Company Limited (Ninja Van),

Swift247,

Viettel Post,

VNPost.

Express delivery is the fastest form of shipping that involves the delivery of various goods and products through different mediums such as air, water, and land. The customer pays an extra shipping cost for this type of delivery as the shipment will get transported to him anywhere between 24 to 72 hours depending on the distance of the shipment. In express shipping, the price and rates are also higher than other forms of transportation.

Express delivery services significantly operate on the business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and customer-to-customer (C2C) models. These include personal and business items such as letters, documents, merchandise, consumer goods, and other non-palletized goods. Several express delivery service providers also offer value-added services such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, return, and exchange.

The growth of value-added services in express delivery is one of the latest trends that will contribute to the growth of the market in Vietnam. Service providers in the express delivery services market in Vietnam are increasingly focusing on providing distinct types of services, such as grading & assortment of products, packaging, labeling, online tracking of parcels, mobile applications, e-mail, and SMS alerts.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, such as flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which resulted in massive slowing of express delivery service activities across the world. The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented crisis with dramatic economic impacts on the Vietnam express delivery services industry. Although the pandemic has accelerated the decline of letters & document parcel and growth of e-commerce parcels due to increased number of people shopping from home. E-commerce and daily essentials goods industry is expected to affect the express delivery service industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. As B2B express delivery services suffered and came to a halt, B2C emerged during the pandemic, owing to rapid growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry.

Moreover, a significant number of customers are willing to pay additional charges for same day express delivery, which led to a rise in the express delivery services market in Vietnam. Moreover, logistics automation and adoption of robotics for efficient same day delivery services process is identified as another trend in express delivery services.

Furthermore, factors, such as the growing e-commerce industry coupled with rise in B2C deliveries and rapid growth in international trade services, are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure and higher operational costs hinder the market growth. Further, rise in technological advancements in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

On the basis of application, the B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the e-commerce platform segment is the highest contributor to the Vietnam express delivery services market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of destination, the domestics segment is the highest contributor to the Vietnam express delivery services market in term of volume.

