Global Nutritional Analysis Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nutritional analysis market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.56 billion in 2023 to $5.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nutritional analysis market size is predicted to reach $8.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the nutritional analysis market is due to the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food. North America region is expected to hold the largest nutritional analysis market share. Major players in the nutritional analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabCorp Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SA, Bureau Veritas SA.

Nutritional Analysis Market Segments

• By Parameter: Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Fat Profile, Sugar Profile, Calories, Cholesterol, Moisture, Other Parameters

• By Product Type: Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Foods, Other Product Types

• By Objective: New Product Development, Product Labeling, Regulatory Compliance

• By Geography: The global nutritional analysis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutritional analysis is the process of estimating the calorie, macronutrient, and micronutrient content of a meal and also helps in the detailed and perfect determination of the component nutrients present in any food item. Completing a nutritional analysis of the food manufactured or sold helps to ensure its compliance with various national and international regulations.

