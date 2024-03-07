OTR Tires Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s OTR Tires Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “OTR Tires Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the otr tires market size is predicted to reach $11.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.
The growth in the otr tires market is due to the use of agricultural machines in day-to-day activity. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest otr tires market share. Major players in the otr tires market include The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd., Michelin, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Triangle Tyre Co.
OTR Tires Market Segments
• By Type: Radial Tires, Bias Tires, Solid Tires
• By Process: Pre-Cure, Mold Cure
• By Vehicle Type: Loaders, Dumpers, Graders, Cranes, Tractors, Forklifts, Other Vehicle Types
• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket
• By Rim Size: Up to 30 Inches, 30-50 Inches, Above 50 Inches
• By End-User: Mining, Construction And Industrial Equipment, Agriculture, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global otr tires market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The OTR tires are designed for vehicles that frequently travel on difficult terrain, the tires are used to support large amounts of weight to guide the vehicles through challenging conditions.
