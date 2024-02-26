Food Pathogen Safety Market to Exceed USD 11.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Regulations and Tech Innovations
The Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market trends and forecasts
The Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing concerns about food safety”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently released SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching USD 11.8 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— sns insider
The Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies market's growth is intricately tied to regulatory standards, technological advancements, consumer awareness, and the continuous evolution of the global food industry. The convergence of these factors creates a fertile ground for the market to flourish and meet the increasing demand for safe and high-quality food products.
Get a Report Sample of Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3983
Some of the major key players studied in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Neogen Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., BIOMÉRIEUX, Bruker, Hygiena, LLC, Solabia Group, Roka BioScience
Market Report Scope
The food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market is experiencing global expansion driven by heightened concerns about food safety. The impact of stricter regulations and the occurrence of high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks have raised public awareness, intensifying the demand for cutting-edge testing solutions. In Europe, renowned for its stringent food safety regulations, the need for robust testing procedures is paramount. As the food industry expands globally, the risk of contamination grows, prompting significant investments in advanced testing technologies. Innovations in testing methodologies, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), have revolutionized the field, enabling swift and accurate pathogen detection.
Consumer awareness and the insistence on safe food products are driving market growth, particularly in Europe. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for products adhering to higher safety standards. Supportive government initiatives, financial backing, and infrastructure upgrades are creating a conducive environment for businesses to adopt modern testing methodologies, fostering market expansion.
Market Analysis
Recent instances of foodborne illnesses have triggered a paradigm shift in consumer perceptions of food safety. Governments worldwide are allocating substantial resources to fortify their food safety programs, providing a favorable environment for businesses in the food pathogen safety testing sector. The growing budgetary focus on food safety has led manufacturers to invest significantly in research and development, resulting in innovative solutions and technological advancements. Companies are striving to provide cutting-edge equipment and supplies with enhanced sensitivity, accuracy, and rapid detection capabilities to meet the stringent requirements of food safety regulators and cater to the needs of food processors and laboratories.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Food Tested
The meat and poultry segment has emerged as the dominant force in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market. This dominance is attributed to the unique characteristics of meat and poultry products, making them highly susceptible to pathogen contamination. High protein content and moisture levels create an optimal environment for microbial growth, necessitating stringent testing measures. The substantial contribution of meat and poultry to the global food industry, coupled with consumer focus on quality and safety, further fuels the demand for specialized testing equipment.
• By On-Site
Food producers are increasingly adopting rapid testing technology to expedite results and streamline supply chain operations. Quick procedures offer improved accuracy, sensitivity, and the ability to test a wide range of pollutants, generating accurate results. Innovations such as Millipore Sigma's Ready Stream system highlight the industry's commitment to enhancing testing effectiveness and eliminating traditional microbiological testing processes' complexity.
Growth Factors
• Stricter regulations imposed by governments globally to ensure food safety have become a pivotal growth factor for the market. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and CFIA, enforce rigorous standards, compelling food manufacturers to invest in advanced testing equipment to comply with these stringent norms.
• High-profile cases of foodborne illnesses have raised public awareness about the safety of food products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential risks associated with contaminated food, driving the demand for rigorous testing measures to ensure the safety and quality of the products they consume.
• The growing demand for advanced testing solutions stems from the need for more efficient, accurate, and rapid pathogen detection. As the food industry expands globally, the risk of contamination rises, prompting food manufacturers and suppliers to invest in cutting-edge testing technologies that offer enhanced sensitivity and precision.
Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Challenges :
• Rapidly evolving pathogens: Foodborne pathogens are constantly evolving, making it challenging for testing equipment and supplies to keep up with the latest strains.
• Regulatory requirements: Meeting the stringent regulatory requirements for food safety testing can be a challenge, as different countries may have varying standards and guidelines.
• Cost constraints: Investing in high-quality testing equipment and supplies can be costly, especially for smaller food businesses with limited budgets.
• Lack of skilled personnel: Operating sophisticated food pathogen safety testing equipment requires trained professionals, and a shortage of skilled personnel can pose a challenge for companies.
• Cross-contamination risks: Improper handling of testing equipment and supplies can lead to cross-contamination, compromising the accuracy of test results and potentially putting consumers at risk.
• Sample preparation complexities: Preparing samples for testing can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process, requiring specialized knowledge and skills.
Key Regional Development
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit high growth, reaching a market value of USD 3 billion by 2029. Rising cases of foodborne diseases and increased consumer awareness about food safety are driving the need for reliable testing equipment and supplies in the region. Asia-Pacific has become a crucial player in ensuring the safety and quality of food products.
North America's market is expanding significantly, driven by rising demand for safer food products and increased public awareness of foodborne illnesses. Stringent food safety standards enforced by agencies such as the FDA and CFIA are key factors propelling market growth. The broad and dynamic food processing sector in North America further contributes to market expansion. With some of the world's strictest food safety rules, the European Union sees heightened demand from food manufacturers and processors for pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies. European consumers, well aware of the risks of foodborne illness, are willing to pay a premium for clean food, driving market growth.
Key Takeaways
• Heightened global concerns about food safety, driven by stringent regulations and high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks, are propelling the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market to new heights.
• The market's growth is fueled by continuous innovation, with companies investing in research and development to provide cutting-edge equipment and supplies. Enhanced sensitivity, accuracy, and rapid detection capabilities are now at the forefront of market demand.
Recent Developments
In September 2022: Neogen Corporation completed its merger with 3M's food safety business, consolidating their positions as major leaders in the food safety business. This merger expands geographical footprints and product offerings.
In April 2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its research and development facility in Hyderabad, India, focusing on instrument design and creating innovative products for food pathogen safety testing.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3983
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on Major Economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Segmentation, By Type
8.1 Test Kits
8.2 Systems
8.3 Microbial Culture Media
9. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Segmentation, By Site
9.1 In-House
9.2 Outsourcing Facility
9.3 Government Labs
10. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Segmentation, By Food Tested
10.1 Fish & Seafood
10.2 Diary
10.3 Processed Food
10.4 Fruit & Vegetables
10.5 Meat & Poultry
10.6 Cereal & Grains
10.7 Other
11. Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
12. Company profile
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial
12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 Merck KGaA
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Product/Services Offered
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 The SNS View
12.3 Shimadzu Corporation
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Product/Services Offered
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 The SNS View
12.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Financials
12.4.3 Product/Services Offered
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 The SNS View
12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Financials
12.5.3 Product/Services Offered
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 The SNS View
12.6 QIAGEN
12.6.1 Company Overview
12.6.2 Financials
12.6.3 Product/Services Offered
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6.5 The SNS View
12.7 Neogen Corporation
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Financials
12.7.3 Product/Services Offered
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 The SNS View
12.8 PerkinElmer Inc.
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Financials
12.8.3 Product/Services Offered
12.8.4 SWOT Analysis
12.8.5 The SNS View
12.9 BIOMÉRIEUX
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Financials
12.9.3 Product/Services Offered
12.9.4 SWOT Analysis
12.9.5 The SNS View
12.10 Roka BioScience
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Financials
12.10.3 Product/Services Offered
12.10.4 SWOT Analysis
12.10.5 The SNS View
12.11 Hygiena, LLC
12.11.1 Company Overview
12.11.2 Financials
12.11.3 Product/Services Offered
12.11.4 SWOT Analysis
12.11.5 The SNS View
12.12 Solabia Group
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Financials
12.12.3 Product/Services Offered
12.12.4 SWOT Analysis
12.12.5 The SNS View
12.13 Bruker
12.13.1 Company Overview
12.13.2 Financials
12.13.3 Product/Services Offered
12.13.4 SWOT Analysis
12.13.5 The SNS View
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
13.3.1 Industry News
13.3.2 Company News
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14. Use Case and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube