AI Infrastructure Market Report Analysis 2031: Navigating the Landscape of Technologies and Investments

Growing demand for improving operational efficiency, and the rising cost of manual labor drive the global AI infrastructure market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global AI infrastructure industry generated $23.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $309.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Ability of AI-based technology to enable machines to automate complex tasks such as driving cars, holding conversations, filtering e-mail, and other things, growing demand for improving operational efficiency, and the rising cost of manual labor drive the growth of the global AI infrastructure market. However, a lack of skilled professionals in the industry to develop, manage, and implement AI technology hampers the global market growth. On the other hand, increasing digital dependence and implementation of industry 4.0 trends present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence makes it possible for machines to learn from previous experiences and adjust to new inputs to perform tasks like humans. Such capabilities of AI-based technology enable machines to automate much more complex tasks such as driving cars (self-driving cars), holding conversations (conversational bots), filtering e-mail (spam and fraud detectors), and other things. Such factors drive the AI infrastructure market forecast. Furthermore, growing demand to improve operational efficiency and the rising cost of manual labor. In addition, increasing digital dependence and implementation of industry 4.0 trends are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the AI infrastructure market during the forecast period.

With augmented analytics, manufacturers will be able to analyze key data such as the production capabilities of the production lines, shipping timings, schedules of their workforce, and their warehousing space availability. In addition, with the insights gained from the analyzed data, manufacturers will be able to make a calculated pivot to start manufacturing products, such as face masks during the pandemic, that are in demand to bring in much-needed revenue to sustain, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the AI infrastructure market in the upcoming year.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The AI infrastructure market exhibited notable growth during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the rise in need for artificial intelligence among enterprises to meet their customers' needs and upsurge their revenue opportunity.

• Many businesses invested in AI-based solutions to ease the increasing complexity of the IT needs of many businesses during the pandemic.

• In addition, surge in investment in AI based technology by various private sectors such as healthcare and medical research to fight the pandemic propelled the growth of the market.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment captured the largest AI infrastructure market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. Industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which further drive the demand for on-premise deployment model within the sectors. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the adoption of cloud-based AI infrastructure due to low cost and easier maintenance drives the growth of the market. In addition, it provides flexibility & scalability to boost business process, which propels the growth of the AI infrastructure industry.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the AI infrastructure market. Adoption of AI infrastructure growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services, and artificial intelligence are particularly fueling regional market growth.

Leading Market Players:

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Alphabet Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

