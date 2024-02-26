Medical Specialty Bag Market was valued at US$7.726 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62%
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the medical specialty bag market was valued at US$7.726 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62%.
Medical specialty bags are lightweight, premium, custom-made, take-anywhere bags composed of high-tech materials like polyester and polymer films. They assist keep a range of biological samples sterile, preventing leaks, and containing infections caused by bowel incontinence.
Medical specialty bags are commonly used for sterile packing, continuous feeding, bile collection, and blood and urine sample collection. The market is developing as a consequence of the increased demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bags in the healthcare industry, which are adaptable, affordable, and recyclable.
The market is expanding because intravenous (IV) treatment bags are utilized in a variety of applications, including surgeries, patient nutrition, baseline hydration, and electrolyte balancing.
For instance, CeraRing™ Barrier Rings, Hollister Incorporated, aids in reducing leaking and includes ceramide to preserve the skin. They come in a range of shapes and sizes, are flexible, and may be shaped to fill in irregular skin contours around the stoma, resulting in a secure, personalized, and pleasant skin barrier fit.
The CeraPlus™ Soft Convex barrier is compatible with the thin CeraRing™ barrier rings. It is meant to enhance fit by adhering to the skin and producing a protective seal during body movement, providing the necessary security.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the medical specialty bag market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, B. Braun increased its presence in Vietnam with the groundbreaking of the new factory. The facility will also help to improve capabilities and generate jobs for around 160 people. It also enables B. Braun Vietnam to continue serving the markets while preserving and improving the health of thousands of patients in Vietnam and throughout the world.
The global medical specialty bag market, based on different bag types, is categorized into- IV Bags, Blood Bags, Urine Collection Bags, Ice Bags, and Others. Intravenous fluid (IV) bags are used to provide fluids, electrolytes, drugs, and nutrients directly into patients' bloodstreams. They come in a variety of sizes and configurations, with choices for fill volumes and additives.
Blood bags are used for collecting, storing, and transporting blood and blood components such as whole blood, red blood cells, platelets, and plasma. They are available in single, double, triple, and quadruple bag sizes.
Urinary Collection Bags are used to temporarily retain urine from individuals who are unable to pee normally or require catheterization. They are available as leg bags, bedside drainage bags, and urinary drainage catheters.
The global medical specialty bag market, based on different materials, is categorized into- Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others. Polyethylene and polypropylene are thermoplastic materials used in disposable medical bags because of their chemical resistance, inertness, and low cost. They are also perfect for single-use medical applications since they are lightweight, watertight, and simple to seal.
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a common material for medical bags because it is flexible, durable, and compatible with medicinal fluids. However, worries about the environmental effects and health dangers have prompted a trend towards alternate materials.
The global medical specialty bag market, based on end users, is categorized into- hospitals, research centers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Medical specialty bags are generally used in hospitals and clinics for a variety of purposes, including IV treatment, blood collection, urine drainage, ostomy care, and wound management, all of which require significant volumes for patient care and surgical operations.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms develop, manufacture, and distribute pharmaceutical goods, biologics, and medical devices for healthcare professionals and patients. They frequently use medical specialty bags for medication delivery, formulation, packaging, and laboratory research.
The North American region has acquired a significant market share and is expected to maintain its during the projection period. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses in North America is likely to drive market demand, and the sector is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR.
An aging population, chronic diseases, technological improvements, and a focus on home healthcare are all driving growth in the medical specialty bag market in the United States. Demand for IV, ostomy, blood, enteral feeding, and urine collection bags is also driving market expansion.
In the United States, factors such as a rise in surgical procedures, a greater need for disposable medical supplies, a focus on measures to prevent infections, and a shift towards home-based healthcare boosted demand for medical specialty bags.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the medical speciality bag market that have been covered are Hollister Incorporated, B Braun Medical, Terumo Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Pall Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Baxter International Inc., and Convatec Inc.
The market analytics report segments the medical speciality bag market using the following criteria:
• By Bag Type
o IV Bags
o Blood Bags
o Urine Collection Bag
o Ice Bags
o Others
• By Material
o Polyethylene
o Polypropylene
o Polyvinyl Chloride
o Other Plastics
• By End-User
o Hospitals
o Research Centers
o Pharmaceutical Companies
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Hollister Incorporated
• B Braun Medical
• Terumo Corporation
• Coloplast A/S
• Pall Corporation
• C.R. Bard Inc.
• Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
• Baxter International Inc.
• Convatec Inc.
