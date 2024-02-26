Australian Industrial and Mining Supplies Company Completes Rebranding to RED SHED
The rebrand reflects the company's evolution and expansion into offering the latest industrial products for the mining and heavy industry sectors.
Our service promise remains steadfast, and now with a more diverse product and procurement service offering, we're looking forward to supporting our clients' growth and success even further.”EMERALD, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following months of meticulous planning and preparation, the company formerly "Filter and Industrial" has proudly completed its rebranding to "RED SHED." This comprehensive company name change includes a refreshed name, logo, and website, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to serving the mining, earthmoving, and heavy machinery sectors with the latest top-tier products, procurement solutions and services.
Craig Dahlenburg, the long term owner behind RED SHED, has spearheaded this rebranding to better align with the dynamic needs of Australia's industrial and mining industries. "We are excited to officially mark the successful rebranding to RED SHED," Dahlenburg shares. "We make things simpler for our customers. The rebranding reflects this and our dedication to excellence, innovation, and deep-rooted business service values. It's a tribute to our team's commitment to being an extension of our customer's business operations providing them with a simple solution to their sometimes difficult procurement processes."
The rebrand to RED SHED, a nickname warmly adopted by the community and customers for years, symbolises the company's no fuss, swift approach to everything they do. It acknowledges its diverse expansion beyond filters and industrial supplies to offer a comprehensive suite of products and solutions. The new name and identity resonate with the company's heritage in the Australian outback, emphasising durability, reliability, and the essence of Australian industry.
With the launch of the new website, redshed.au, a work in progress, is being updated weekly with new industrial products. This initiative is part of RED SHED's ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, making it easier for clients to access a wide range of quality products. The company dedicates itself to ensuring that the transition preserves and enriches the strong relationships built over the years with clients, suppliers, and the community.
"RED SHED is more than just a name change; it's a commitment to our future and the future of our industry," Dahlenburg adds. "We're excited about what this new chapter brings. Our service promise remains steadfast, and we're looking forward to supporting our clients' growth and success even further."
RED SHED is poised to reinforce its position as a leader in Australia's industrial and mining supply sector. The rebranding is a significant step forward in the company's mission to provide uncomplicated, efficient solutions to complex challenges, staying true to being a reliable partner akin to a good mate.
For more details on RED SHED and its expanding industrial supplies and mining supplies product range, please visit the newly launched website at redshed.au
**About RED SHED**
RED SHED, previously known as Filter and Industrial Co., stands at the forefront of supplying industrial and mining supplies in Emerald, Queensland. Embracing its new identity, RED SHED is committed to delivering quality, reliability, and simplicity through its products and services, embodying the spirit of the Australian outback with modern product procurement solutions.
Craig Dahlenburg
RED SHED
+61 1800 330 318
email us here