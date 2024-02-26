Rutland Barracks / Possession of stolen property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001158
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property
ACCUSED: John Crawford
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a theft in progress at Home Depot in Rutland Town. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4 E with a vehicle involved with the theft. Through investigation, it was determined John Crawford, 45, of Rutland, VT, was in possession of stolen property from Home Depot. Crawford was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Crawford was released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division, on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.