Rutland Barracks / Possession of stolen property

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B4001158





RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair





STATION: Rutland





CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101









DATE/TIME: February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours.





INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot, Rutland Town





VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property









ACCUSED: John Crawford





AGE: 45





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:









On February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a theft in progress at Home Depot in Rutland Town. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4 E with a vehicle involved with the theft. Through investigation, it was determined John Crawford, 45, of Rutland, VT, was in possession of stolen property from Home Depot. Crawford was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Crawford was released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division, on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM.









LODGED - LOCATION: N/A





BAIL: N/A





MUG SHOT: Yes





COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division





COURT DATE/TIME: April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.