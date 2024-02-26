Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Possession of stolen property

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


 


CASE#: 24B4001158


RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                


STATION: Rutland                     


CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101


 


DATE/TIME: February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours.


INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot, Rutland Town


VIOLATION: Possession of stolen property


 


ACCUSED: John Crawford


AGE: 45


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


 


On February 25, 2024, at approximately 1842 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a theft in progress at Home Depot in Rutland Town. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4 E with a vehicle involved with the theft. Through investigation, it was determined John Crawford, 45, of Rutland, VT, was in possession of stolen property from Home Depot. Crawford was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Crawford was released on a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division, on April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM.


 


LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          


BAIL: N/A


MUG SHOT: Yes


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division


COURT DATE/TIME: April 29, 2024, at 10:00 AM


           


*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

