Custom Software Development Market is estimated to reach US$13.339 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.28%

The custom software development market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% from US$8.156 billion in 2022 to US$13.339 billion by 2029.
The custom software development market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% from US$8.156 billion in 2022 to US$13.339 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the custom software development market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$13.339 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the custom software development market is the rising adoption of cloud computing services globally. The increasing growth of the adoption of cloud computing technologies drives the growth of custom software development solutions, attributing to the need for adaptable workspaces that foster heightened productivity levels, which further stems from the modern workforce’s preference for remote work and the vital role of the platform as a service (PaaS) in facilitating seamless, regulated and secure data accessibilities in entire enterprises. The European Commission displays the increasing adoption rates of cloud computing services by enterprises in the form of a chart, where it displays an increase from 41% in 2021 to 45.2% in 2023 in the EU. This increase in cloud computing technology adoption drives the growth of the custom software development market during the forecast period.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the custom software development market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Accenture plc announced the partnership with the Atlassian Corporation for the implementation of Atlassian software tools, helping businesses enhance their enterprise agility and improving customer and employee experiences. The partnership was made when businesses invested heavily in custom software to meet their company’s needs, driving the growth of the custom development software market.
The custom software development market, based on solutions, is categorized into three types- web-based solutions, mobile apps, and enterprise software. Web-based solutions are the most common type of solution that provides easy access to custom software development solutions, enhancing productivity and efficiency.
The custom software development market, based on deployment type, is categorized into two types- cloud and on-premise. In the current era, cloud-based solutions are common in almost every enterprise, due to the increased adoption of technology into enterprise and the substantial growth of technologies in the industry.
The custom software development market, based on end-users, is categorized into seven types- BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others. Based on the size of the enterprise, the requirements for the custom software also increase. Custom software allows enterprises of all sizes to enhance their productivity and efficiency by providing enterprise-specific results based on the customization implemented by the enterprise on the custom software developed.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the custom software development market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increase in demand for cloud-based solutions in the region. Organizations have started to increase the adoption rate of cloud computing technologies in their businesses to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency, providing better and enhanced results and faster goal-achieving potentials. The growing reliance on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions allows for streamlined and secure data access across entire enterprises, heightening the necessity for various cloud-based content services. The leaders in the adoption of cloud-based technology are expected to be Japan, Singapore, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific region, due to the presence of strong players in the global market from the region and the high rate of cloud-based computing adoption from the countries, which is further influenced by the affordability and availability of cloud-based solutions in the region. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the driving force of the increased adoption rate of cloud computing technologies.
The research includes several key players from the custom software development market, such as Brainvire Infotech Inc., Infopulse, Iflexion, Infosys Ltd., MentorMate, Inc., Magora, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, Trigent Software, Inc., and TRooTech Business Solutions.
The market analytics report segments the custom software development market using the following criteria:
• By Solution:
o Web-based Solutions
o Mobile App
o Enterprise Software
• By Deployment Type:
o Cloud
o On-premise
• By End-User:
o BFSI
o Government
o Healthcare
o IT & Telecom
o Manufacturing
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Brainvire Infotech Inc.
• Capgemini
• Iflexion
• Infopulse
• Infosys Ltd.
• Magora
• MentorMate, Inc.
• Tata Consultancy Services Limited
• Trigent Software, Inc.
• TRooTech Business Solutions
