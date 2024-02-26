Masuari Dilan explores the surge in demand for real estate investments in Israel by foreign residents
Masuari Dilan law firm responds to the surge in demand for real estate investments in Israel by foreign residents due to currency exchange differencesTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masuari Dilan, a real estate law firm in Tel Aviv informs that following the recent developments in Gaza, the real estate market in Israel has witnessed the development of a rising wave following cases of anti-Semitism in many countries. At the same time, there is a significant increase in demand for real estate investments by foreign residents who want to take advantage of favorable exchange rates to purchase real estate in Israel.
Real estate values in Israel have shown significant and consistent increases in the last ten years and have probably been on the radar of many investors, including foreign residents. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics data, real estate assets in Israel consistently increase 7.5% per year on average.
Masuari Dylan, Managing Partner:
"A small and limited construction area, plus population growth of 1.6% per year, plus massive rising waves every decade, put the real estate market in Israel at an unprecedented rate of increase in property values compared to other countries"
Israel has known 6 wars since its establishment in 1948. The latest crisis in Gaza brought Israel into another campaign which caused the currency rates to drop. In addition, there have recently been many reports of an anti-Semitic outbreak in many countries which is leading Jewish families to seek refuge in Israel.
Nimble investors are taking advantage of the current momentum and recently there has been a sharp increase in interest in purchasing real estate by non-residents. In response to this trend, Masuari Law Firm, which specializes in accompanying real estate transactions and foreign investors, is ready to provide guidance and expert guidance for navigating this dynamic market.
The ongoing political crisis in Gaza has caused a significant increase in the number of people seeking refuge in Israel, which has caused a corresponding increase in the demand for real estate investments. Following damage to currency rates, foreign residents are increasingly turning to the Israeli market to purchase properties, and are looking for opportunities within the evolving geopolitical landscape.
Shlomi Harazi, real estate lawyer:
"Demand from foreign residents interested in investing in Israeli real estate has seen an extraordinary increase. This presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. The team at the office is trying to catch up with the interest, and recently several in-depth articles were uploaded to the website to simplify the process for them and guide customers through this complex and developing market."
About Masuari law firm:
Masuari Dilan law firm is a firm deeply rooted in the Israeli real estate landscape. Among other things, the firm offers comprehensive services to accompany transactions for non-residents. With a team of seasoned professionals, the firm has established a reputation for excellence, which ensures that clients receive advice and support from the leading experts in Israel.
