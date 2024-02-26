Generic Pharmaceuticals Market was valued at US$309.147 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62%
The generic pharmaceuticals market was valued at US$309.147 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period.
The generic pharmaceuticals market was valued at US$309.147 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the generic pharmaceuticals market was valued at US$309.147 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62%.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the generic pharmaceuticals market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing R&D conducted on chronic diseases drive the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals market. Global leaders such as Sun Pharma and other reputed countries help the increase in growth in R&D and public health services. The rise in chronic diseases is one of the largest contributors to the growth of generic pharmaceuticals, driving the growth of the need for medicine to reduce the risk and damage caused by chronic disease. Cardiovascular diseases are the most common type of chronic disease worldwide. The World Heart Foundation states that 20.5 million people had suffered fatality due to cardiovascular diseases in 2021. Cardiovascular diseases occur due to several factors, which include socio-economic, behavioural, and environmental risk factors, and can cause various types of diseases, which include high blood pressure, unhealthy diet, high cholesterol, and many others. As the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase, the need for medicine will also display an increase in demand, driving the generic pharmaceuticals market.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the generic pharmaceuticals market during the forecasted period. For instance, in August 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved several first generics of Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) capsules and chewable tablets for patients that have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (ages six years and older) and binge eating disorder (BED) in adults.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/generic-pharmaceuticals-market
The generic pharmaceuticals market, based on type, is categorized into three types- simple generics, speciality generics, and biosimilars. Biosimilars are known to be different from generics due to their molecular size and structure, and the complexity and cost of development.
The generic pharmaceuticals market, based on product, is categorized into two types- small and large. Small molecule medication contains low molecular weight and is made up of chemicals created in the lab. In comparison, large molecule medications contain larger molecular weight and are manufactured or extracted from living organisms.
The generic pharmaceuticals market, based on application, is categorized into six types- central nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders, hormones & related disorders, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and others.
The generic pharmaceuticals market, based on distribution channel, is categorized into three types- online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Generic pharmaceutical products are commonly distributed to various pharmaceuticals in the market, helping the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the generic pharmaceuticals market during the forecasted period. The factors that affect the market are the increase in medical literacy and the rising ageing population. The Population Reference Bureau states that the number of Americans that are 65 years and older accounted for 58 million in 2022 and is expected to increase to 82 million by 2050, which is an increase of 47%. The increase in growth of the ageing population increases the prevalence of chronic diseases because as people age, the risk for chronic diseases also increases. This drives the need for improved and enhanced medicine in the market, driving the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the generic pharmaceuticals market, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Brown & Burk, ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, UPM Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Generic Pharma International, Mallinckrodt, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AlvionPharma, and Lupin.
The market analytics report segments the generic pharmaceuticals market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Simple Generics
o Specialty Generics
o Biosimilars
• By Product:
o Small Molecule
o Large Molecule
• By Application:
o Central Nervous System Disorders
o Respiratory Disorders
o Hormones & Related Disorders
o Cardiovascular Disorders
o Cancer
o Other
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online Pharmacies
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Taj Pharmaceuticals
• ScieGen Pharmaceuticals
• Brown & Burk
• UPM Pharmaceuticals
• Generic Pharma International
• Par Pharmaceutical
• Mallinckrodt
• AlvionPharma
• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Lupin
Explore More Reports:
• Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market
• Marine Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/marine-pharmaceutical-excipients-market
• RFID For Healthcare And Pharmaceutical Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rfid-for-healthcare-and-pharmaceutical-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn