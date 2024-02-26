PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 22, 2024 Bong Go gives assistance to struggling sectors in Pasig City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with fellow Senator Robinhood Padilla and Councilor Eric Gonzales to provide assistance to struggling residents in Pasig City on Tuesday, February 20, as part of the government's efforts to ensure that no Filipino is left behind toward recovery. "Alam n'yo tao lang rin ako na napapagod rin. Ngunit kapag nakikita ko rin kayong masaya nawawala rin ang aking pagod " expressed Go. "Gaya ng pangako ko sa inyo noon, kahit saan sulok kayo ng Pilipinas - lindol, bagyo, putok ng bulkan, buhawi, sunog, ay tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Makatulong sa mga pasyente, makatulong sa mga mahihirap, makatulong sa mga proyekto na makakapagpaunlad ng inyong lugar, at makapag-iwan ng kasiyahan sa inyong mga mukha," he continued. As part of his efforts to bring the government health services closer to Filipinos, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned that 28 Super Health Centers are funded in Metro Manila. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and PhilHealth through its Konsulta program. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. The senator also maintained his advocacy for the continued operations of Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Rizal Medical Center in the city. There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide which has helped more or less ten million indigent patients since its inception, according to DOH. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers in 2018 and was institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. The relief activity was held at the Pasig City Hall, where Go's Malasakit Team gave away shirts and snacks to 300 residents. They also gave away shoes, a mobile phone, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. Meanwhile, these beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government through Senator Padilla's initiative. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, continues to support the city's health sector through several projects for the Rizal Medical Center, including its improvement, construction of a seven-story multi-specialty building, and the acquisition of medical equipment.