PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 22, 2024 Bong Go continues efforts to help boost livelihood sector as he aids displaced workers in Manila City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team mounted a relief activity for Sampaloc, Manila City, residents on Wednesday, February 21, whose livelihoods have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. "Naiintindihan ko po na napakaraming nawalan ng trabaho at nawalan ng pagkukuhanan ng kita noong pandemya. Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ekonomiya," said Go in a video message. Go authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1594, which the Senate recently approved on the third and final reading. The measure shall institutionalize the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Program if passed. It shall serve as a government stimulus program to encourage the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country by utilizing indigenous raw materials, local traditions, and cultures. To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go also filed SBN 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households who are ready to perform unskilled physical labor for some time if passed into law. Held at 801 Sto. Tomas Street in Sampaloc, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks and shirts to 1,550 residents. They likewise gave away balls for basketball and volleyball to select individuals. Meanwhile, through Go's initiative in coordination with the pioneer group of senior citizens from Manila City, the Department of Labor and Employment conducted an orientation for livelihood support to qualified recipients as part of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakapagbibigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said in a video message. Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs, such as TUPAD, which has significantly contributed to supporting individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered additional help to those requiring hospital care. He then advised them to seek the assistance of the Malasakit Centers located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, and San Lazaro Hospital. "Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang Philhealth, PCSO, DOH at DSWD, tutulungan kayo sa babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital," explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. According to the DOH, there are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted around ten million Filipinos. Go also reiterated his commitment to supporting establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide. In Manila, a total of four Super Health Centers are funded. Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. In line with his efforts as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings and road improvements in several barangays, the structural improvement of public buildings, and the construction of evacuation centers in the city. He also supported the acquisition of medical and educational supplies, surveillance systems, rescue patrol services, ambulances, and multipurpose vehicles, and installing solar-powered street lighting for the city.