PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 25, 2024 CHIZ TO DOLE: LOOK AFTER WORKERS' WELFARE, SUPPORT P100 WAGE HIKE Sen. Chiz Escudero said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) should be advancing the welfare of the country's workforce and support Senate Bill 2534 that would grant a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage of employees in the private sector. Escudero reminded DOLE that its primary job is to look after the welfare of workers, and not to block any legislation that aims to uplift living condition of the labor force. "Nagtataka ako bakit umaalma ang DOLE sa panukalang batas na ito. It is supposed to take the side of workers," Escudero said in reply to the warning made by Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma that the wage hike, once implemented, will lead to a possible price increase of basic commodities. With such a comment, the senator pointed out: "What they are doing is DTI's job... this all the more justifies the bill because no one is looking out for our workers and everyone is just simply pro-business." Last Monday Escudero said Filipino workers have endured enough and deserved to be compensated more, as he cast his "yes" vote to the passage on third and final reading of the proposed legislation He also expressed hope that the House of Representatives will pass its own version of the proposed legislation so that the minimum wage earners in the private sector will finally have their long-delayed salary adjustment. "Nagtiis na sa mahabang panahon ang ating mga manggagawa... Ang aking hiling at panalangin, sana ay bigyan din ng panahon at pagkakataon ito ng Kamara upang mabigyang-buhay. Pagdebatehan kung kinakailangan, pag botohan kung kinakailangan. Ang mahalaga, ito ay mapag-usapan at bigyan ng pag-asa na makapasa upang mabigyan ng pag-asa ang ating mga manggagawa," he said.