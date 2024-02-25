MPD Seeks Suspects in an Armed Kidnapping

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects who kidnapped a man by gunpoint in Northwest.

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the victim arranged to meet with the suspect, using social media, to sell items to the suspect. The victim and suspect agreed to meet at 25th Street and L Street, Northwest. When the victim arrived, the suspects exited a vehicle and brandished handguns. The suspects forced him into his own vehicle. The suspects drove the victim to his residence in McLean, Virginia, where they took money and property from the victim. The victim was then driven to District Heights, Maryland, where the suspects fled the scene. The victim was able to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This offense is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

CCN: 24029168

###