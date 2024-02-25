Submit Release
Man Apprehended for a Homicide in Northwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been apprehended for a fatal shooting in Northwest, DC.

 

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 37-year-old Kyle Britton, of Southeast, DC, in Millbrae, California. Britton was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Britton will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will face charges.

 

CCN: 24022036

 

###

 

