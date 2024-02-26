Return of Singapore Jewellery Design Award 2024
Singapore Jewellery Design Award celebrates excellence in jewellery artSINGAPORE, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) announced the return of its Singapore Jewellery Design Award (SJDA) in celebration of excellence in jewellery arts, from the heart of Asia. SJDA, organised by SJA and supported by Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS) and IEG Asia, the organiser of Singapore International Jewelry Expo, recognises jewellery innovation across generations, markets and cultures.
The return of the SJDA competition this year also carries forward a legacy that spans over a decade, a testament to enduring passion for excellence in jewellery design. The competition also integrates Singapore’s International Jewellery Stars Award whose last edition attracted 93 designers who submitted their works from 16 countries. The winners were chosen based on their creativity, technical excellence, and conceptualisation of the Fantasy theme.
This year, SJDA is reaching far and wide to invite entries for three categories, namely, ‘Jewellery Without Limits’, ‘Fresh Facets’ and ‘Exquisite AI’. The award’s number of categories ensures fair competition between artisans with different experience levels and backgrounds. The Open Category, ‘Jewellery Without Limits’ offers flexibility for designers of any age and background, including active jewellery professionals, to submit their designs.
‘Fresh Facets’ the emerging talent category is designed to nurture and encourage design students and new entrants to the jewellery industry with less than five years of professional experience while the ‘Exquisite AI’ segment celebrates the future of design using generative AI tools to find inspiration. This category is open to anyone using AI technologies.
Winners stand to receive cash prizes and also training vouchers from JDMIS. The winner of the ‘Jewellery Without Limits’ category will receive the Grand Prize of an exhibition booth at the world-famous Vicenzaoro exhibition together with a round-trip economy ticket and accommodation at Vincenza Italy, generously sponsored by IEG Asia.
The competition theme for 2024 is Sustainable Luxury presents a unique opportunity for designers to merge two seemingly oppositional ideas, luxury and sustainability, into one cohesive vision. It calls for designs that are not only visually striking, but also inspired by ethical and environmentally conscious concerns. For designers, this means exploring new materials, techniques and forms that can help create a luxurious yet sustainable piece of jewellery. Designers are encouraged to push beyond conventional boundaries and delve deeper into the meaning of luxury as a concept, emphasising quality, craftsmanship and longevity over excess and opulence. In short, “Sustainable Luxury” challenges designers to and create jewellery that is as beautiful as it is responsible.
The distinguished panel of judges for SJDA 2024 who will review the finalists and select the winning designs are:
Alan Revere, a master goldsmith, award-winning designer, past president of the American Jewelry Design Council and educator, has profoundly impacted the jewellery world and is Founder of the renowned Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts in San Francisco.
Federica Frosini who has distinguished herself as a leading figure in the jewellery industry. The Editor in Chief of VO+ jewellery magazine and former senior jewellery editor at Italian Vogue (Vogue Gioiello) and CNTraveller she influences today's jewellery tastes and trends.
Katerina Perez, celebrated Paris-based jewellery insider, a journalist, brand consultant, and influential Key Opinion Leader. She has shaped the fine jewellery narrative through her website, katerinaperez.com, and her popular Instagram account.
The competition is open and designers from around the world are invited to submit their entries by 2359 (SGT) on 1 April 2024 via https://app.sjda.sg/. Other important dates to note are:
• 7 April 2024 – first round of judging;
• 15 April 2024 – final round of judging;
• End April 2024 – announcement of results;
• 11 July 2024 – presentation of the SJDA at the official opening of Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2024.
For more information on the awards and regulations on the submission of entries, please refer to https://sjda.sg/
For more information, please contact:
Principal Publicist
Nalini Naidu,
Mobile: +65 9633 3198
nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sg
Senior Publicist and Account Director
Dean Johari
Mobile: +65 9697 4464
deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sg
Publicist and Associate Director
Diana Loh
Mobile: +65 8228 5941
dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sg
Publicist and Senior Account Manager
Felicia Koh
Mobile: +65 8686 3955
feliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sg
Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd on behalf of Singapore Jewellery Design Award (SJDA).
Nalini Naidu
The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd
email us here