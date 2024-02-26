IoT Sensors Companies - NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands) and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IoT sensors market size is expected to grow from USD 16.0 billion in 2024 to USD 70.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2024 to 2029. Rising demand for connected and wearable devices is the key factor driving the growth of the IoT sensors market. The Internet penetration rate and high demand for connected and wearable devices propel the growth of the IoT sensors market.

Major IoT Sensors companies include:

Texas Instruments designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded semiconductors for industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: analog, embedded processing, and others. The analog segment includes semiconductors that transform real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure, and images, by conditioning them, amplifying them, and often converting them to digital data that other semiconductors, such as embedded processors, can process. Depending on the application, the embedded processing segment handles specific tasks to optimize performance, power, and cost.

TE Connectivity Ltd. designs and manufactures various products, such as sensors, antennas, connectors, harnessing, power systems, and communication systems. It operates through 3 business segments: transportation solutions, industrial solutions, and communications solutions. The transportation solutions segment provides connectivity and sensor technologies. The company is one of the major sensor companies offering different types of sensors for applications across various industries, including automotive, industrial, medical, appliances, aerospace and defense, and industrial and commercial transportation. It provides a wide range of sensor portfolios, including temperature sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, ultrasonic sensors, water-level sensors, and others.

Broadcom is one of the prominent designers, developers, and suppliers of a comprehensive range of semiconductor devices. Its offerings are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking products, set-top boxes, broadband access systems, home connectivity solutions, telecommunication equipment, power generation and alternative energy systems, factory automation solutions, and electronic displays. The company has 2 major operating business segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. The semiconductor solutions segment refers to the product lines and intellectual property licensing. The infrastructure software segment relates to mainframe, distributed and cyber security solutions, and FC SAN business.

