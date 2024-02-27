Florida Teens Pilot “Oatmeal Airlift” to the Bahamas in Fight Against Food Insecurity
Cereal4all's Luke Justin and Jett Justin load up for an "Oatmeal Airlift" to the Bahamas with their flight instructor Ken Morgenbesser
Cereal4all's Jett Justin flying over Grand Bahama during the nonprofit's "Oatmeal Airlift" to combat food insecurity on the island
Youth-run nonprofit Cereal4all teams up with NBA basketball player, major restaurant chain, and Grand Bahama Government
It was a grand day for Grand Bahama in the true spirit of collaboration.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jett and Luke Justin, 16-year-old twin brothers and founders of the national nonprofit Cereal4all, successfully carried out an “Oatmeal Airlift” this February. By combining their passions for aviation and fighting hunger, the brothers organized the unique mission that saw them fly over one thousand packets of protein-rich Quaker Instant Oatmeal from South Florida to the crystal blue shores of Freeport in Grand Bahama Island.
— Chevonia McBride, Ministry for Grand Bahama
The Justin brothers delivered the cereal and charitable funds to the island thanks to a partnership they formed with the Grand Bahama government, First Watch, and NBA basketball player Buddy Hield of the Philadelphia 76ers, who was born in Freeport. Jett and Luke are student pilots, so they flew the airlift under the guidance of their instructor, Ken Morgenbesser of K & A Aviation.
Jett and Luke created the Cereal4all nonprofit in 2016 when they were just third-graders who recognized a shortage of breakfast food donations while volunteering at their local food bank in Boca Raton, FL. Since then, Cereal4all has teamed up with students, schools, and food banks across America to provide over 300,000 bowls of cereal to families struggling with food insecurity. The brothers believe that the happy connection young people have with cereal helps them think about the hunger struggles of others in a more personal way.
“We created Cereal4all because millions of American families suffer from food insecurity, which means they can’t always afford enough meals for everyone in their homes,” said Luke Justin. “Those families depend on food banks for hunger relief, but since breakfast food is one of the least donated items, it’s not hard to imagine empty breakfast tables across the country.”
“Our nonprofit’s motto is ‘Breakfast and Happiness For Those Who Need it Most’, and we’re always trying to find new ways to accomplish that,” said Jett Justin. “We thought up the Oatmeal Airlift during a flying lesson over South Florida. We were looking across the ocean and wondered if we could fly some breakfast and happiness to our neighbors in the Bahamas.”
1 in 3 people in the Bahamas face some level of food insecurity. Recent hurricanes and the pandemic have intensified the problem for the nation’s most vulnerable.
Jett and Luke flew their first Oatmeal Airlift to Bimini in the Bahamas in January. The Bimini success gave them the confidence to fly their next airlift even further to Grand Bahama. They teamed up with Collab, the island’s government-run renewal program created by Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger M. Moxey. The brothers also partnered with First Watch and NBA player Buddy Hield of the 76ers.
"Teaming up with young individuals like Jett and Luke from Cereal4all who are dedicated to helping those in need aligns perfectly with my vision of making a positive impact in communities in need,” said Buddy Hield, who was excited to work with Jett and Luke to support his hometown. "I firmly believe that young people play a crucial role in fostering positive change within communities and the future at large.”
“Being kind is a way of life here at First Watch, so when the opportunity to team up with Cereal4All and its young leaders working to fight hunger with breakfast, we knew we had an incredible chance to make even more good mornings within our community,” said Chelsea Mclaud, Regional Vice President at First Watch. “Over the last two years, we’ve been proud to deepen our partnership with Cereal4All, which began with our Boynton Beach restaurant opening and has grown to include Oatmeal Airlift. These collaborative efforts help get us one step closer to ensuring every kid and their family can cherish breakfast and time together around their table.”
Chevonia McBride, Senior Project Manager at the Ministry for Grand Bahama said, “It was a grand day for Grand Bahama in the true spirit of collaboration. Our mandate at Collab depends on friends and partners like Cereal4all, who are willing to join efforts to strengthen our communities. We thank Jett and Luke for helping us positively impact lives in Grand Bahama.”
The twins’ flight instructor, Ken Morgenbesser, hopes to continue assisting with future airlifts. “Nothing gives me more pleasure than teaching the next generation how to fly. When my students are as compassionate as Jett and Luke, it’s a big bonus for me, and I’m thrilled to be part of their nonprofit work.”
Jett and Luke encourage students and schools to reach out to Cereal4all to join a growing team of young people who are passionate about fighting hunger and strengthening communities. Visit www.cereal4all.org for more details or email fighthunger@cereal4all.org.
ABOUT CEREAL4ALL
Cereal4all is a youth-run 501(c)3 nonprofit fighting hunger around America’s breakfast tables. It was founded in 2016 by Jett Justin and Luke Justin. The twin brothers attend American Heritage School in Palm Beach County, FL, and are cadet sergeants in Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The brothers were recently recognized for their nonprofit work by Congressman Jared Moskowitz in the U.S. House of Representatives.
MORE PHOTOS & VIDEO: Oatmeal Airlift, Cereal4all, Grand Bahama, Feb 2024 - Google Drive
Luke Justin
Cereal4all
fighthunger@cereal4all.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Cereal4all and Collab press conference in Grand Bahama Island for Oatmeal Airlift