Dr. Collette Wayne Joins with SuccessBooks® and Renowned Speaker Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Book, 'Rise Up!'

Dr. Collette Wayne

VENTURA, CA, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces its partnership with Dr. Collette Wayne, CEO of Oceans of Grace Consulting, LLC., as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!" This collaboration brings together Dr. Wayne's profound expertise in ecosystem wellness with the renowned motivational insights of Lisa Nichols. This empowering book is poised to uplift spirits and ignite positive change.

"Rise Up!" stands as a beacon of hope, weaving together compelling narratives of courage and steadfast determination. Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024.

Dr. Collette Wayne's journey is one of resilience and redemption. Despite facing adversity from a young age, including a challenging upbringing and a debilitating injury that altered her life as a disabled Air Force veteran, Dr. Wayne emerged as a beacon of strength and compassion. Her unwavering commitment to turning hardship into opportunity has shaped her into a leading advocate for ecosystem wellness.

Transitioning from military service, Dr. Wayne pursued her passion for animal welfare and environmental stewardship through academic pursuits, earning degrees in animal biology from the University of California, Davis, and advanced degrees in animal well-being and behavior from Purdue University. With over 25 years of experience spanning academia, government, and the non-profit sector, Dr. Wayne has made significant contributions to the fields of animal and environmental wellness.

Based in Ventura, California, Dr. Wayne's wholistic approach to addressing interconnected challenges in human, animal, and environmental health has garnered widespread recognition. Her work in advocating for social and environmental justice, alongside her efforts in conservation, has left an indelible mark on communities nationwide.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Wayne is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation. As a devoted mother of three accomplished teenagers, she finds inspiration in their pursuit of purpose and fulfillment. Dr. Wayne's personal and professional ethos underscore the belief that wholistic wellness is essential for realizing individual potential and fostering collective well-being.



In her spare time, Dr. Wayne immerses herself in nature and animal-related activities, finding solace and renewal in wildlife rescue, dog training for disabled veterans, and equine therapy initiatives for veterans and at-risk youth. These pursuits not only rejuvenate her spirit but also reinforce her dedication to creating a thriving planet for future generations.

Dr. Wayne's story epitomizes resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of individual commitment. Through her collaboration with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols on "Rise Up!", Dr. Wayne aims to inspire readers to embrace their inherent potential and effect meaningful change in the world.

For more information about Dr. Collette Wayne, visit OceansofGrace.Earth and follow her on social media @oceansofgrace805.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of "Rise Up!" and invites readers to embark on a journey of empowerment alongside Dr. Collette Wayne, Lisa Nichols, and their esteemed team of authors.