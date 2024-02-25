APF Canada Investment Monitor Report Highlights Opportunities for Canadian Companies in Asia’s Expanding Cleantech Supply Chains

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is pleased to announce the release of Climate Solutions and Cleantech: Building a Greener Indo-Pacific Region Through Foreign Direct Investment providing timely analysis of two-way Canada-Asia investments in renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs).

APF Canada’s second Investment Monitor Report of 2024, Climate Solutions and Cleantech captures C$29 billion in bilateral investments between Canada and Asia in the renewables sector from 2003 to 2023. The report was released today ahead of the Canada-in-Asia Conferences 2024 event in Singapore (Feb. 26-29), co-hosted by APF Canada and Universities Canada and focused on transpacific collaboration on climate solutions and agri-food.

Understanding major trends in the Canada-Asia renewable energy and EV investment relationship over the past 20 years will better position today’s Canadian cleantech companies for successful integration into regional supply chains across the fast-growing and dynamic economies of the Indo-Pacific region.

Highlights of Climate Solutions and Cleantech: Building a Greener Indo-Pacific Region Through Foreign Direct Investment include:

In the renewables sector , Canadian outward investment accounted for 70% of two-way renewables investment between Canada and the Asia Pacific during the 20 years between 2003 and 2023. In the EV sector , meanwhile, 64% of two-way investment was driven by Asian economies.





Climate Solutions and Cleantech: Building a Greener Indo-Pacific Region Through Foreign Direct Investment draws on data from the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s Investment Monitor database, which provides information on Canada-Asia Pacific investment flows at the national and sub-national levels. The database is publicly available on the Investment Monitor website, investmentmonitor.ca.

