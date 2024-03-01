mima® Launches the xari max Black & Gold Special Edition Stroller for the US Market
The breakthrough mima® xari max is packed with features fusing style, convenience, and function.
We are elated to introduce the mima® xari max to the US market, a true testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and the modern family's lifestyle.”EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mima®, a trailblazing leader in innovative baby gear, is thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated xari max Black & Gold Special Edition full-size stroller to families embarking on their parenthood journey in the United States.
The mima® xari max represents an evolution of the original mima® xari, encapsulating the core DNA and iconic futuristic silhouette that has become synonymous with the mima® brand. As families' needs evolve, mima® remains committed to offering practical solutions without compromising on fashion and functional design, ensuring that every stroll is a memorable expression of parenthood.
Initially released in the fall of 2023 in color options of black, white, or camel, a new limited edition of the mima® xari max is set to debut in March 2024. The xari max Black & Gold Special Edition features mima's signature leather-like fabric in black, a black chassis, and stunning gold trim details. Now open for pre-orders, expect shipments to homes and retailers across the United States in April 2024.
The xari max is mima’s Next Generation of Innovation
The xari max combines the luxurious look that is trademark of the mima® brand with essential features for today’s parenting journey:
• Bigger, Deeper Seat for a Growing Baby. Designed with longevity in mind, the xari max has a considerably large construction to accommodate little ones as they grow. The seat is designed with extra depth and maximum comfort which accommodates children up to 50 lb.
• Lighter Weight and Durable. Remarkably, the large seat size and wide chassis frame are lightweight, resulting in a streamlined and more maneuverable stroller. The Chassis is made of heavy-duty material that is durable for a variety of terrains.
• Breakthrough Magnetic Buckle. The xari max stroller is the first of the mima® brand to feature a fully magnetic harness buckle, accompanied by 5-point safety straps. The magnetic seat buckle means one-hand, one-click, fully secured, and fuss-free fastening making quick transitions with baby from the stroller seat into mom or dad’s arms a breeze.
• Durable Wheels for Smoother Navigation. The latest mima® stroller ensures the smoothest navigation with puncture-proof and shock-absorbing wheels. The front wheels can lock in place and rotate 360 degrees, providing an effortless stroll as if gliding across the clouds.
• UV 50 Protection for a Baby’s Skin. Thoughtfully reimagined, the xari max canopy is a lightweight fabric, softening the design with built-in UV 50 protection. The distinctive futuristic canopy, a signature of the mima® brand, includes an integrated peek-a-boo window for parent-child interaction.
Thoughtful Design for Modern Families
Parents can maintain their style identity without compromise. The mima xari max stroller blends chic aesthetics and color combinations with intuitive features in the new design, including:
• Extendable Stroller Canopy for Weather Protection. The xari max is carefully designed with practical features, and the canopy is a logical addition that enhances its functionality. When fully extended, the xari max canopy provides full upper body protection from harsh elements of the sun, wind, rain, snow, or even debris.
• Ample Rear and Front Storage. Practicality continues at the chassis base with spacious rear and front storage baskets made for families on the move. The dual baskets will accommodate parenting essentials for every adventure.
• Heavy-duty, Lightweight Chassis. The chassis of the xari max is extra wide to meet the larger seat needs while adding more control and navigation stability. The chassis width creates a perfect balance of durable material and a lightweight fabrication.
• Optional Accessories to Fit Your Lifestyle. Today’s parent needs options and convenience.
◦ The mima xari max can be purchased with or without the matching bassinet. The optional bassinet accessory fits newborns up to six months.
◦ For convenience, Car Seat Adapters are included with every xari max purchase. The Car Seat Adapters are compatible with Infant Car Seats such as Nuna Pipa RX®, Clek Liing®, Maxi-Cosi®, and more—a list of compatible Infant Car Seats is listed on the mima® USA website.
◦ Winter accessories like the xari max footmuff and the mima® embroidered blanket are available for families residing in regions across the U.S. that experience inclement weather.
"We are elated to introduce the mima® xari max to the US market, a true testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and the modern family's lifestyle," stated Royal Chu, Director of mima® USA. "The xari max encapsulates our dedication to designing products that seamlessly blend style and function, enriching the parenting experience."
Building upon the legacy of the award-winning mima® xari stroller that has captivated families across the globe for over a decade, the xari max is set to redefine convenience, functionality, and style for modern parents.
mima® is thrilled to join parents on their memorable journey into parenthood, offering the most in fashion-forward and performance-ready baby gear.
About mima® USA
The mima® baby gear brand is creating memorable moments for both babies and parents alike. With a commitment to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality, adding a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima® plays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover our transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.
