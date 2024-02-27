Discover the Radiance: Glass Arts Collective's Monthly Glass Art Exhibits
Supporting local artists in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties - S. California
We love to force glass to go beyond what we ever imagined.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ongoing celebration of craftsmanship and creativity, the Glass Arts Collective is thrilled to announce its monthly glass art exhibits, showcasing the unique talents of local artists. Each month, the Collective becomes a lively community hot spot, displaying an exquisite range of glass art pieces that span from stunning bowls and platters to intricate wall, table art, vases, jewelry, and beyond. Each exhibit is a testament to the artists' dedication and the myriad possibilities of glass as a medium. The Glass Arts Collective invites you to witness this fusion of color, light, and texture that each artist brings to life through their handcrafted art.
These artists are from both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Availability is limited, and the exclusive nature of these exhibits means that pieces are quickly claimed by art lovers and collectors alike. If a particular artist or piece catches your eye, we encourage swift action to ensure you do not miss out on owning a piece of this energetic, ever-changing tapestry of glass art. The artists are also available for commission pieces. Whether an art lover or collector, visit the Glass Arts Collective's monthly exhibits, either in person or online, and be part of a growing community that appreciates the beauty and craftsmanship of glass art. Let each piece inspire you, as it does for us, to see the world through a kaleidoscope of colors and shapes, each telling its own distinctive story.
These exhibits are more than just a display; they are a homage to the diversity of glass art, featuring artists who infuse their unique visions and styles into one-of-a-kind, handcrafted masterpieces. The Glass Arts Collective is honored to host these displays, offering art lovers and collectors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of glass art. The beauty of these exhibits is not just in the art displayed but also in the accessibility it provides. Enthusiasts from across the USA can explore and purchase these extraordinary pieces online, with shipping available nationwide. This initiative not only brings the art closer to the audience but also supports the artists by providing a wider platform for their work.
Join us in celebrating the artistry and innovation of our very talented local glass artists.
For more information on the upcoming exhibits and featured artists, visit our website or contact us directly. Embrace the opportunity to explore, admire, and acquire exceptional glass art that resonates with your spirit and enriches your space. https://www.glassartscollective.com/gallery-glass-art
About Glass Arts Collective:
At Glass Arts Collective, we make magic with our favorite material: GLASS. We cut it, shape it, melt it, glue it, solder it, paint it, slump it, and above all, LOVE IT! And glass is a friendly material-- everyone can learn to use it to create beautiful decorative and functional works of art. So join us for the magic making. Our classes and workshops in fused glass, mosaic and stained glass are open to all. Whatever your level, from beginner to advanced, our fully equipped glass studio and enthusiastic instructors welcome you to explore and play.
An online Gift Shop with over 12 artists, all associated with the studio. As well as an Glass Art Gallery.
Contact:
Nancy Dillingham Marks
Visit: 31139 Via Colinas, Unit 201
Westlake Village, CA 91362
https://www.glassartscollective.com
Follow us on Social Media:
Dive into the luminous world of glass art with the Glass Arts Collective – where creativity knows no bounds.
Nancy Marks
Glass Arts Collective
+1 818-318-1462
Small Business Story by the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce