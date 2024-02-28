Formerly Homeless, Bankrupt, and on Welfare, Black Author Pays Off Her 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years

Mujiba Salaam Parker, "The Empowerment QueenTM"

Homeowners Can Finally Own Their Homes Mortgage-Free

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mujiba Salaam Parker, “The Empowerment QueenTM” is very grateful that she has paid off her mortgage 27 years earlier than planned. Parker has written a new report, How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! to explain how she was able to overcome her challenging financial situations and then pay off her mortgage in record time. She wrote the report to let homeowners know that they can pay off their mortgages fast too. By doing so, homeowners will save $100,000 or more in interest and mortgage insurance over the life of the loan.

In the How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report, Parker uses her inspiring story to equip homeowners to own their homes outright. This timely and practical guide doesn’t just explain why it is important to own a home free and clear, it shows homeowners how to use impactful information and effective steps to achieve their financial goal. In the report, Parker provides a detailed step-by-step account of how she paid off her mortgage, background on mortgages and amortization, how to easily earn more income and access more funds without incurring new debt, how her process is better than making bi-weekly mortgage payments, how to estimate how fast homeowners can pay off their mortgages, and a list of how to save a lot of money. She also helps homeowners understand the mindset needed to become mortgage-free.

“I wrote this report because I realized that owning your home free and clear is a great accomplishment that is unfortunately rare,” says Parker. “In fact, less than 27% of homeowners under the age of 65 have this luxury according to U.S. Census data. I now know the peace of mind that comes from owning your home outright. I wanted to share my experience, along with 8 detailed steps that homeowners can take to pay off their mortgages fast and save over $100,000 in interest and mortgage insurance.”

Mujiba Salaam Parker, “The Empowerment QueenTM” empowers those who are seeking a better way to finally get what they REALLY want in life. She teaches individuals how to live with ease, peace of mind, and prosperity. Parker has over 25 years of experience in the fields of economic and community development and grant management. Currently, she raises millions in grant funding for a nonprofit organization, based in Camden, New Jersey, which provides healthcare services and programs for individuals regardless of their ability to pay.

The How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report is available online at www.mymortgagepaidoff.com.