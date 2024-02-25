Pine Tree Recovery Center Expands with 20 New Residential Treatment Beds to Address Maine's Opioid Epidemic
Pine Tree Recovery Center Expands with 20 New Residential Treatment Beds to Address Maine's Opioid EpidemicPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Tree Recovery Center announces the expansion of its comprehensive treatment program with the addition of 20 residential beds, aimed at addressing the growing need for inpatient substance use treatment in the state. This significant development, funded with $1.1 million from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), is part of Pine Tree's commitment to providing a full continuum of care for individuals struggling with addiction.
Kerry MacDonald, Executive Director of Pine Tree Recovery Center, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "The addition of 20 residential beds is a crucial step in our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in Maine. This expansion aligns with Governor Mills' strategic plan and allows us to offer more comprehensive services to some of Maine's most vulnerable populations."
The new residential treatment program is designed to provide inpatient care for individuals stepping down from detoxification, offering a structured environment for recovery. "Residential treatment is a critical level of care for those seeking long-term recovery. With this expansion, we can provide a continuum of care that includes detox, residential treatment, and intensive outpatient [IOP] programs," MacDonald added. For the past six years, the treatment center has offered detox and IOP. This expansion will additionally provide access for those covered by MaineCare, Maine’s Medicaid program that provides health insurance to low-income Maine people.
An open house for the new facility is scheduled for Monday, February 26th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 17 Bishop Street, Portland, Maine. The event will offer an opportunity for community members, healthcare professionals, and state officials to learn more about the expanded services and the center's approach to addressing substance use disorders.
MacDonald emphasized the importance of collaboration with state agencies and the Governor's Office in making this expansion possible. "We've worked closely with DHHS and Governor Mills' Office to ensure that our expansion meets the needs of our community and aligns with state initiatives. We're hopeful that this will be a vital resource for Maine and a significant step towards addressing health disparities in our state," she said.
"Although overdoses in Maine lessened this past year, Maine people are still losing too many friends and family members to substance use disorder and highly lethal drugs like fentanyl,” said Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response. “These new residential treatment beds will support our efforts to help Maine people access treatment and recovery for substance use disorder, and most importantly, stay alive. I thank Pine Tree Recovery Center for all their hard work in addressing Maine’s opioid epidemic.”
DHHS Office of Behavioral Health Director Sarah Squirrell adds, “We are pleased to support Pine Tree Recovery Center in the establishment of these new residential treatment beds. Greater access to evidence-based care including residential treatment will help more Maine people get on the road to recovery and ultimately save lives.”
The funding for Pine Tree Recovery Center is part of $6 million the Mills Administration has awarded to increase capacity of residential substance use disorder treatment in Maine. As a result of these awards, more than 100 new residential treatment beds have been or will be created, including the 20 new beds at Pine Tree Recovery Center.
The new residential treatment program will begin accepting clients on Tuesday, February 27th. For more information about Pine Tree Recovery Center and its services, please contact info@pinetreerecovery.com
