WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will Close Early Today Feb. 24, 2024

Charleston, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Boone, Calhoun, and Clay counties will be closing early on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, due to inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday Feb. 26, 2024.

The centers are located at:

Boone County Calhoun County 38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 Hours of operation: Closing Today Reopening 8 a.m. Monday Feb 26, 2024 80 Spring Run Rd., Arnoldsburg, WV 25234 Hours of operation: Closing Today Reopening 8 a.m. Monday Feb 26, 2024

Clay County Located at 223 Main Street Clay, 35043, WV Hours of operation: Closing Today Reopening 8 a.m. Monday Feb 26, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will remain open until 6 p.m. today to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.