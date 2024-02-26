SXSW® 2024 Presents Renowned AI disruptor Gary Marcus and AI Truth Explorer Steven Rosenbaum debate the Future of Truth
March 11th Conversation To Raise Complicated IssuesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of SXSW® 2024, a thought-provoking discussion on artificial intelligence [AI] advancements in truth dissemination and perception will take center stage. The session, entitled “AI and the Future of Truth”, will explore the intersection of AI and the evolving concept of truth in today's digital age. The Featured Session will be on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 2:30 PM local time at The Thompson Austin.
The SXSW® Featured Session participants include:
● Gary Marcus, Professor of Psychology and neural science at New York
University (emeritus), known for his research on the intersection of
cognitive psychology, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence.
● Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director: Sustainable Media Center, and
Future of Truth researcher.
● Jennifer Risi, Founder and President, The Sway Effect, as moderator
Brent Reidy, The New York Public Library’s Andrew W. Mellon Director of the Research Libraries, will introduce the discussion, emphasizing the importance of addressing these critical issues in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape. The conversation is produced with the generous support of the Craig Newmark Philanthropies.
Notably, Marcus, known for his critical insights into AI development, will raise fundamental questions about the role of deep learning in shaping our understanding of truth. He will be joined by Rosenbaum, whose research at NYU focuses on the impact of AI on truth in media and society.
"While Truth was never simple, it’s clear that it was simpler than the amplified, re-mixed, digitized, deep-faked world of digitally manipulated Truth. The future of Truth is in the crosshairs of a data-driven information war, and you’re standing at ground zero,” said Rosenbaum. "AI Doesn’t understand facts, truth, or privacy. It is a reckless bull in a china shop, and we should demand better," said Marcus.
Today—Truth is on the front lines of a battle over ideas, ideology, and our fundamental understanding of the world. Truth is in doubt, with a panoply of actors fighting to influence and manipulate what knowledge you determine is trustworthy. That will be the core focus of the conversation in Austin. SXSW® has always been the stage where innovators and changemakers unite to solve real world problems. This session promises to be a highlight of the Festival, providing attendees with valuable insights into one of the most pressing issues of our time. Limited seating is available, and registration is now open on the official SXSW website.
