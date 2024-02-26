Freshman, Jordyn Brown, Shatters 30-year School Record in the 400
While Jordyn's time ran wasn't her personal best, her early display in the 2024 outdoor season suggests that her greatest feats are still on the horizon.MANSFIELD, TEXAS, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordyn Brown, a freshman at Mansfield High School in Texas and a member of Texas Burn Elite, left a mark on spectators at the Lake Ridge Invitational Meet on February 24, 2024. Competing in only her second outdoor high school meet of her freshman season, Brown shattered a 30-year-old school record in the 400 meters, crossing the finish line in an impressive 57.57 seconds. Although this wasn't her personal best, Brown's performance hinted at her immense potential early in the season.
As a consecutive 400-meter All-American athlete, Brown's lightning-fast sprint highlighted her talent and determination.
As both of her parents looked on, her father, also her club coach, beamed with pride at Jordyn's accomplishment, emphasizing her unwavering commitment since her early athletic endeavors, starting from soccer and transitioning to track. While giving thanks to God, he expressed confidence in her continued ability to excel both on the track and in academics.
As she strives to be her very best, her aspirations are now to set a new school mark with each time she competes. Jordyn Brown is poised to leave a lasting impression on the track community. Together with her twin sister, Tori Brown, she sets her sights on making a splash in Texas' fiercely competitive track and field scene, eyeing the Texas class 6-A challenge.
Mansfield High School is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and athletic achievement. With a legacy of fostering top-tier student-athletes, the school provides a supportive environment for students to thrive both academically and athletically. Go Tigers!
Texas Burn Elite is dedicated to empowering its family of elite track athletes, offering the necessary resources and support for their holistic development on and off the track.
