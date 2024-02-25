YEAs in Moldova: Renewable Energy workshop with Euro Clubs

On January 25th, Moldovan Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) commemorated the International Day of Clean Energy by organising a presentation and workshop on renewable energy at Europe Cafe. The event, dedicated to raising awareness about sustainable practices, featured the Ozzy and engaged members from various Euro Clubs. The highlight of the workshop was an interactive do-it-yourself wind turbine session, encouraging hands-on learning.

Results Achieved:

EU’s Commitment to Environmental Issues: The event effectively highlighted the European Union’s commitment to addressing environmental concerns, specifically in the context of clean energy. The presentation shed light on the EU’s initiatives and strategies to promote renewable energy. Raised Awareness about Climate Change: The initiative successfully raised awareness about the pressing issue of climate change, emphasising the role of clean energy solutions in mitigating environmental impact. Participants gained insights into the global effort to combat climate change. Youth Contribution to Sustainable Practices: The event encouraged and inspired young people to actively contribute to sustainable practices. The interactive workshop provided practical knowledge, fostering a sense of responsibility among participants to embrace renewable energy solutions in their daily lives.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 30

YEAs Involved: 6

Collaboration:

The event was conducted in collaboration with StratCom MD, reflecting a partnership that facilitated the successful organisation and execution of the presentation and workshop. This collaboration highlighted the shared commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainability.

Campaign: Ozzy/Renewable Energy