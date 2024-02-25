YEAs in Azerbaijan: Meeting with the Special Envoy for International Climate Change and German Ambassador to Azerbaijan

On January 29, The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan convened at the German Embassy in Baku, where they met with the Special Envoy for International Climate Change, State Secretary Jennifer Morgan, and German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann. The meeting, arranged at the invitation of the German Embassy, took place offline.

This event served as a platform for meaningful discussions, information exchange, and collaborative planning to address environmental challenges, showcasing the commitment of YEAs in Azerbaijan to contribute to climate action and sustainability.

Results Achieved:

Communicated the importance of environmental sustainability within the YEAs network, showcasing examples of past and future activities.

Disseminated information about youth participation in environmental initiatives aimed at raising awareness.

Highlighted European Union support for launching projects in sustainable development.

Empowered YEAs to actively contribute to the network’s initiatives in climate change and renewable energy sources.

Target Audience:

The meeting participants included the YEAs network, Special Envoy Jennifer Morgan, and German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann.

Communication Reach:

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 5

