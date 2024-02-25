YEAs in Georgia: Informative meeting about YEAs and EU opportunities in Zugdidi N1 Public School

On January 26, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Georgia organised an informative session at Zugdidi N1 Public School to introduce the Young European Ambassadors Initiative. The primary objective was to enhance awareness about EU-Georgian values and opportunities available within the European Union.

Results Achieved:

Increased Awareness about the EU: The event successfully elevated awareness among participants about the European Union, shedding light on its objectives, functions, and significance.

Enhanced Understanding of EU-Georgia Relations: Participants gained a deeper understanding of the historical ties, shared values, and collaborative initiatives between the EU and Georgia.

Encouraged Active Dialogue: The meeting stimulated active dialogue among participants, fostering discussions about the EU’s role in global affairs and its impact on Georgia.

Target Audience: Students of Zugdidi N1 Public School

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: 40



Social Media Reach: 1500

Cooperation:

This event effectively engaged students, increasing their awareness of the EU and fostering a meaningful dialogue about EU-Georgia relations. The collaborative effort with Zugdidi N1 Public School demonstrated the commitment to promoting EU values and opportunities at the local level.